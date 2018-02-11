Konkola Copper Mines : announces Path to Growth plans

Konkola Copper Mines' (KCM) Path to Growth strategy seeks to increase copper production to over 400,000 tonnes per annum over the long term, with clear production milestones in the short and medium terms. The Path to Growth strategy places strong emphasis on care for the people, the environment, and safety and along with partners and introducing specialised skills, new technologies and practices into current workplaces.

Working with specialised Business Partners will involve seconding some KCM employees and forming joint teams to achieve the above stated objectives. The seconded employees will maintain their conditions of employment as KCM staff. At the end of their secondment periods, employees will revert to KCM and no job will be lost as a consequence of this strategy.

KCM has been proactively engaging with the Unions leading to negotiations over the terms of the secondment. Regrettably, the Unions have disagreed with our Path to Growth strategy in preference to the current production methods. However, both parties remain committed to ensuring KCM operations are not in any way negatively affected and that KCM continues to strive to achieve a higher level of productivity for the benefit of the employees, the community and the country as a whole.

KCM will continue with the implementation of the Growth strategy.