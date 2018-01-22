Kony Introduces New Base Camp Community to Bridge the Skills Gap for Digital App Developers

Kony Base Camp Provides a Comprehensive Resource for Developers to Access Kony Resources, Training, and Expertise to Deliver Apps Faster

Kony, Inc., the leading enterprise mobility and digital applications company, today announced the launch of Kony Base Camp, a curated online community designed to empower both professional and citizen developers to gain the modern IT skills needed to accelerate the development and delivery of omnichannel apps.

The pace and demands of today’s digital business environment has resulted in an increasing IT skills gap – one that hinders professional opportunities for developers. The lack of skilled digital app developers also slows overall business innovation for companies. Connecting tens of thousands of developers, including top architects and developers from Kony, Base Camp offers a central location for developers to access useful tutorials, training and certification opportunities to build the modern IT skills sought out by employers in today’s highly competitive job market. In addition, users can exchange knowledge with other developers, download prebuilt components from the Kony Marketplace, and contribute input for consideration into the Kony product roadmap.

“Kony provides the best-in-class platform for digital applications, and developers with Kony expertise and certification is in high demand. In fact, Kony is ranked among the top 5 certifications in the industry,” said Wayne McCulloch, executive vice president and chief customer officer, Kony, Inc. “Kony Base Camp provides developers with access to a comprehensive ecosystem of experts, tools and professional resources. By bringing together the power of leading-edge technologies and best practices, we are able to equip developers with competitive skills needed to fully unlock the power of today’s modern omnichannel applications.”

With Base Camp, Kony is removing a barrier for developers to gain critical digital skills, by offering a number of training courses for developers at no cost. Upon successful completion, developers are awarded credentials that are based on the Open Badge framework. People can display these verifiable skills and accomplishment across the web and share them with their network and potential employers. In addition, the Kony Base Camp community of developers and experts from around the world offer developers support throughout the app development cycle.

Kony Base Camp is immediately available to all app developers who want to:

Prepare with webinars, forums, release readiness modules, and product discussion groups to Get Started

with webinars, forums, release readiness modules, and product discussion groups to Get Started Embark with Kony Marketplace, tutorials, documentation and user guides

with Kony Marketplace, tutorials, documentation and user guides Summit with enterprise-level training and certification and Premier Success access

For more information: Watch the Kony Base Camp video

Kony is a recognized leader in the enterprise mobility space. Recently, Kony was named the only Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms Report for five consecutive years. In addition, Kony was named a “Leader” and earned the highest score in the current offering category in Mobile Infrastructure Services by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc., according to The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Infrastructure Services, Mobile Development Platforms, and Mobile Low-Code Development Platforms reports. Kony has also been named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: 2017 North American Mobile Banking and Payments report, with the highest rating for Mobile Banking capabilities.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is the fastest growing, cloud-based enterprise application and mobility solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among mobile application development platform (MADP) providers. Kony helps organizations of all sizes drive business ingenuity by rapidly transforming ideas into innovative and secure omnichannel applications. Built on the industry’s leading digital platform, Kony provides the most innovative and secure omnichannel applications, with exceptional user experience and app design. Kony’s cross-platform, low-code solution also empowers organizations to develop and manage their own apps to better engage with their customers, partners and employees. By seamlessly leveraging and connecting apps to all types of data sources and information, Kony also enables organizations to transform their business processes and gain valuable insight. Kony was named the first place winner in CTIA’s MobITs Awards in the Mobile Applications, Development & Platforms category and included on the Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America.

For more information, please visit www.kony.com. Connect with Kony on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006318/en/