Kony Introduces New Base Camp Community to Bridge the Skills Gap for Digital App Developers

Kony,
Inc., the leading enterprise mobility and digital applications
company, today announced the launch of Kony
Base Camp, a curated online community designed to empower both
professional and citizen developers to gain the modern IT skills needed
to accelerate the development and delivery of omnichannel apps.
The pace and demands of today’s digital business environment has
resulted in an increasing IT skills gap – one that hinders professional
opportunities for developers. The lack of skilled digital app developers
also slows overall business innovation for companies. Connecting tens of
thousands of developers, including top architects and developers from
Kony, Base Camp offers a central location for developers to access
useful tutorials, training and certification opportunities to build the
modern IT skills sought out by employers in today’s highly competitive
job market. In addition, users can exchange knowledge with other
developers, download prebuilt components from the Kony
Marketplace, and contribute input for consideration into the Kony
product roadmap.
“Kony provides the best-in-class platform for digital applications, and
developers with Kony expertise and certification is in high demand. In
fact, Kony is ranked among the top 5 certifications in the industry,”
said Wayne McCulloch, executive vice president and chief customer
officer, Kony, Inc. “Kony Base Camp provides developers with access to a
comprehensive ecosystem of experts, tools and professional resources. By
bringing together the power of leading-edge technologies and best
practices, we are able to equip developers with competitive skills
needed to fully unlock the power of today’s modern omnichannel
applications.”
With Base Camp, Kony is removing a barrier for developers to gain
critical digital skills, by offering a number of training courses for
developers at no cost. Upon successful completion, developers are
awarded credentials that are based on the Open Badge framework. People
can display these verifiable skills and accomplishment across the web
and share them with their network and potential employers. In addition,
the Kony Base Camp community of developers and experts from around the
world offer developers support throughout the app development cycle.
Kony Base Camp is immediately available to all app developers who want
to:
-
Prepare with webinars, forums, release readiness modules, and
product discussion groups to Get
Started
-
Embark with Kony Marketplace, tutorials, documentation and user
guides
-
Summit with enterprise-level training and certification and Premier
Success access
For more information: Watch the Kony Base Camp video
Kony is a recognized leader in the enterprise mobility space. Recently,
Kony was named the only Leader in the Gartner
Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms Report for five
consecutive years. In addition, Kony was named a “Leader” and earned the
highest score in the current offering category in Mobile Infrastructure
Services by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc.,
according to The Forrester Wave™: Mobile
Infrastructure Services, Mobile
Development Platforms, and Mobile
Low-Code Development Platforms reports. Kony has also been named a
“Leader” in the IDC
MarketScape: 2017 North American Mobile Banking and Payments report,
with the highest rating for Mobile Banking capabilities.
About Kony, Inc.
Kony is
the fastest growing, cloud-based enterprise application and mobility
solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among mobile
application development platform (MADP)
providers. Kony helps organizations of all sizes drive business
ingenuity by rapidly transforming ideas into innovative and secure
omnichannel applications. Built on the industry’s leading digital
platform, Kony provides the most innovative and secure omnichannel
applications, with exceptional user experience and app design. Kony’s
cross-platform, low-code solution also empowers organizations to develop
and manage their own apps to better engage with their customers,
partners and employees. By seamlessly leveraging and connecting apps to
all types of data sources and information, Kony also enables
organizations to transform their business processes and gain valuable
insight. Kony was named the first place winner in CTIA’s MobITs
Awards in the Mobile Applications, Development & Platforms category
and included on the Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest growing
private companies in America.
For more information, please visit www.kony.com. Connect
with Kony on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180122006318/en/