Korean Air Lines : Provides Relief Aid for Laos Dam Victims New

Seoul (27 July, 2018) - Korean Air provided emergency relief supplies for victims of the Laos dam collapse.

The South Korean carrier delivered vital supplies such as mineral water and blankets via KE461, a flight from Incheon to Danang, Vietnam that arrived around 13:55 PM, July 27. Korean Air's 40-ton relief package included 36,000 liters (24,000 1.5-liter bottles) of 'Jeju Pure Water', and 2,000 blankets. The aid will be delivered through Disaster Management Office in the affected region.

The relief supplies will be delivered through Danang, as the affected region, Attapeu province in southern Laos, is closer to the Vietnamese city than to the Laos' capital Vientiane. Several hundred people were affected when a hydropower dam collapsed on July 23, releasing large amounts of water onto the villages below. The massive flood destroyed houses in the six villages near Attapeu province and local residents have been evacuated.

Last November, Korean Air distributed 36,000 liters of mineral water and 3,000 blankets to earthquake victims in Pohang, South Korea. Korean Air also provided relief aid for flood victims in Peru in April 2017, shipping 9,000 liters of mineral water and two tons of relief supply kits collected by Embassy of Peru.

Korean Air has been fulfilling its corporate social responsibility using its network as a global carrier, delivering relief supplies to disaster-struck sites such as Fiji cyclone (2016), Kumamoto earthquakes (2016) and flood in Myanmar (2015).

