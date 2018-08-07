Korean Air Lines : contributes for school renovation project in Thailand with Channel 3 New

Seoul, Korea (7 August, 2018) - Korean Air has partnered with Channel 3, one of the top broadcast stations in Thailand, on a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project to renovate the Watsuthasinee Elementary School in Kanchanaburi Province. Volunteers from the airline painted walls at the school yesterday, with the executive producer and main cast from 'Nak Su Tevda', a drama show broadcasted by Channel 3.

The CSR program, jointly funded by Korean Air and Channel 3, started in July with renovation of the school's playground, walkway, dormitory and facilities currently underway. Volunteers from the Korean Air Thailand office, Ms. Patchanee Jarujinda, the Executive Producer and the main cast from Channel 3's drama 'Nak Su Tevda', together with more than 100 students and teachers painted the walls of the school's buildings in a visit yesterday. The guests also enjoyed playing sports with the students, after donating sports equipment and kitchenware to the school.

Watsuthasinee Elementary School is located at Bong Ti, Saiyok, Kanchanaburi Province, Thailand. It is under the Royal Initiative Project which was organized by King Bhumibol and Princess Sirindhorn in 1980. The Project aims to provide basic education, basic equipment and an environment for teaching and learning, to improve the quality of life of children living in remote border areas of Thailand.

'We have participated in various corporate social responsibility initiatives in the past and each year we take pride in giving back to the communities where we operate, at home and abroad. This year, we are delighted to partner with Channel 3 from Thailand, which is influential within the community, for this meaningful campaign,' said Korean Air. 'We are delighted to support the students in Thailand by improving their learning environment, which also demonstrates our commitment to support the underprivileged in different communities.'

Korean Air has helped with volunteer projects at orphanages, rehabilitation centers for the disabled, senior care centers to support disadvantaged groups, and provided relief work for those in need. The airline actively encourages and supports groups to perform volunteer activities in various countries, including Thailand, the Philippines and Mongolia.

As a leading global carrier, Korean Air will continue to engage in CSR programs at home and abroad, supporting local and foreign communities.

