Korean Air and Delta Expand JV Network: New Boston to Seoul Service Starts Next Spring New

(Seoul, Aug. 6, 2018) -- Korean Air, the world's largest transpacific airline, is launching new nonstop service between Boston and Seoul on April 12, 2019 in cooperation with joint venture partner, Delta Air Lines.

The new Boston flight, along with new Minneapolis/St. Paul-Seoul service that Delta is launching in 2019, are the first additions to the joint venture's Seoul-Incheon network since the two carriers launched their partnership in May.

'By combining the schedules of Korean Air and Delta, our customers are able to enjoy unparalleled travel options,' said John Jackson, Korean Air's managing vice president. 'Our joint venture is undeniably the strongest transpacific partnership and provides both of our airlines with a solid competitive edge.'

Customers can access 290 destinations on Delta in the Americas and 80 destinations in Asia on Korean Air. This past January, Korean and Delta co-located in the industry-leading Incheon Terminal 2, making connections between Asia and America some of the industry's quickest.

'As a major gateway for high tech industries, Boston is the most popular unserved point from Korea with rapidly growing demand to Asia,' Korean Air's Jackson said. 'The city, with its numerous universities and colleges, is a growing New England hub attracting companies in fast-growing industries like IT, bio-technology, healthcare, finance and pharmaceuticals.'

Korean Air and Delta are investing in Boston, and this new flight to Seoul adds a key link that the JV partners offer Boston-area customers. Beyond Seoul, travelers can access nearly all of Asia on Korean Air with a unique customer experience at Incheon's Terminal 2 featuring efficient and seamless connections and four elegant Korean Air lounges, plus other lounges dedicated to transfer passengers in all cabins with complementary showers and sleep areas.

The Boston-Seoul service will be operated on Korean Air's new 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft featuring six First Class sleeper suites, 18 Prestige business class sleeper suites, and 245 seats in economy class.

First Class features farm-to-flight meals with food grown at the airline's own farm on Jeju Island, a 23-inch high-resolution monitor, luxurious duvet and bedding, in-flight comfort clothing by Gianfranco Ferre, and DAVI-branded amenity kits with five different luxury cosmetic products. First class customers also can enjoy the exclusive benefits of a dedicated check-in lounge and First Class lounge at Incheon Airport.

Korean Air's Prestige Suites offer private 21-inch wide flatbed seats spaced 75 inches apart with direct aisle access. Onboard, Prestige customers enjoy Korean Air's award-wining food and wine program and a premium DAVI amenity kit.

Meanwhile, Korean Air's economy class is among the industry's most comfortable, with 33-34 inches between seats, a 10.6-inch high-resolution personal monitor and a variety of meal options.

With the launch of Boston and Minneapolis/St. Paul, Korean Air and Delta will offer up to 29 flights a day between 14 gateways in the U.S. and Asia. From Korea alone, the joint venture partners will offer over 115 weekly flights to 13 U.S. destinations, an increase of over 10% from summer 2018. By combining both airlines' schedules, customers have matchless travel options while enjoying improved reciprocal frequent flier benefits.

Schedule details for this new service are below, with reservations opening later this summer.