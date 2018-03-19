Log in
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Hatches New Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg Doughnut as Part of Spring Lineup

03/19/2018 | 11:01am CET

‘Pre-veal’ also cites April 23-29 as week for the much anticipated Lemon Glaze Doughnut and hints at cookie-inspired doughnut collaboration

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts® will treat fans to an awesome doughnut experience this spring, led by the new Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg Doughnut and the Lemon Glaze Doughnut, which fans selected earlier this year as the brand’s all-new Glaze Doughnut flavor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005125/en/

The Reese's Peanut Butter Egg Doughnut will be available for a limited time in participating U.S. Kr ...

The Reese's Peanut Butter Egg Doughnut will be available for a limited time in participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops. (Photo: Business Wire)

Beginning today, the Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg Doughnut will be available for a limited time in participating U.S. shops. The doughnut features an unglazed shell filled with an irresistible blend of peanut butter KREME™, dipped in a custom chocolate icing and decorated like a festive Easter egg. To find a participating shop, visit krispykreme.com/ReesesEggDoughnut.

The much anticipated, all-new Lemon Glaze Doughnut will make its debut for one full week, Monday, April 23 through Sunday, April 29. Fans selected lemon over three others as the new flavor for Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut during the brand’s #VoteForGlaze campaign in January.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will also soon announce a collaboration that will bring to fans two new doughnuts featuring some of America’s most popular cookies. Additional details about the cookie collaboration, as well as the Lemon Glaze Doughnut, will be provided in the coming weeks.

“Our chefs have been busy creating awesome new doughnut tastes for our guests. The Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg is a fun, seasonal take on our delicious collaborations with Reese’s,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “And, our fans have been buzzing and speculating for weeks regarding when the new Lemon Glaze Doughnut that they voted for would be available. Add in special new cookie-inspired doughnuts, and it’s going to be an awesome spring for Krispy Kreme guests.”

Guests will be able to enjoy all of the doughnuts during special limited-time windows at participating shops in the U.S. and Canada. Mark your calendars and celebrate spring at Krispy Kreme by sharing which doughnuts you are most excited for on social media using #ReesesDoughnut, #KrispyKremeCookies and #LemonGlaze.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation
Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the Company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has more than 1,300 retail shops in 31 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.


© Business Wire 2018
