Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kristin Snyder Named Deputy Director of OCIE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 08:20pm CEST

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Kristin Snyder has been named Deputy Director of the agency’s Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations (OCIE). 

Ms. Snyder has been with the SEC for 15 years.  She has served as the Co-National Associate Director of OCIE’s Investment Company/Investment Adviser examination program since August 2016 and as the Associate Regional Director for Examinations in the SEC’s San Francisco office since November 2011.  She will continue in both of these roles while also assuming this additional leadership role in OCIE.  As Deputy Director, Ms. Snyder will oversee many of the office’s strategic initiatives and serve as the regional advisor to OCIE Director Peter B. Driscoll.

“Kristin is held in universally high regard by her colleagues throughout the Commission,” said Chairman Jay Clayton.  “I greatly appreciate her willingness to take on this additional, important role.”

“Kristin is an incredibly talented leader in the examination program, successfully balancing multiple roles while always working to protect investors,” said Mr. Driscoll.  “Kristin’s early focus on emerging areas in our markets, such as electronic investment advice and digital assets, has served the investing public well.  She is committed to the advancement of the national examination program and has the respect of her colleagues across the agency.”    

Ms. Snyder said, “I am honored to serve in this new role and look forward to continuing to work closely with my incredibly talented colleagues as we serve the long-term interests of Main Street investors.  Together, we will continue to develop and implement impactful national initiatives to inform policy and protect investors.” 

Ms. Snyder joined the SEC in 2003 and spent eight years as a Branch Chief and a Senior Counsel in the San Francisco office’s enforcement program.  Prior to joining the SEC, Ms. Snyder practiced law at Sidley Austin Brown & Wood LLP in San Francisco.  She received her law degree from the University of California Hastings College of the Law and her bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Davis. 


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:44pAPTARGROUP : Aptar and Fred Farrugia, a New Beauty Collaboration
PU
08:44pNATIONAL GRID : Lights to be fixed at field
AQ
08:44pQUALCOMM : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against QUALCOMM Incorporated and Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
08:40pGlobal Organ-on-a-Chip (OOC) Market (2018-2023) by Segments, Types, Regions - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:39pCHINA GOLDJOY : tips interim profit to rise 130%
AQ
08:39pBOCOM INTERNATIONAL : Intl sees interim profit to rise over 100%
AQ
08:39pALAMOS GOLD : IIROC Trade Resumption - AGI
AQ
08:39pPRIME DIVIDEND CORP. : Financial Results to May 31, 2018
AQ
08:39pMICROSOFT : Power BI simplifies integration with SharePoint 2019
PU
08:39pLINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS : National geographic eliminates single-use plastic fleetwide
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : A message from Christian Sewing on second-quarter results
2BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander profits take hit from Banco Popular costs
3ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : GSK bets $300 million on genetics as CEO plays down break-up talk
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Apple supplier LG Display slashes investment plans as losses mount
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : 2nd Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.