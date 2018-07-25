Kristin Snyder Named Deputy Director of OCIE

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Kristin Snyder has been named Deputy Director of the agency’s Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations (OCIE).

Ms. Snyder has been with the SEC for 15 years. She has served as the Co-National Associate Director of OCIE’s Investment Company/Investment Adviser examination program since August 2016 and as the Associate Regional Director for Examinations in the SEC’s San Francisco office since November 2011. She will continue in both of these roles while also assuming this additional leadership role in OCIE. As Deputy Director, Ms. Snyder will oversee many of the office’s strategic initiatives and serve as the regional advisor to OCIE Director Peter B. Driscoll.

“Kristin is held in universally high regard by her colleagues throughout the Commission,” said Chairman Jay Clayton. “I greatly appreciate her willingness to take on this additional, important role.”

“Kristin is an incredibly talented leader in the examination program, successfully balancing multiple roles while always working to protect investors,” said Mr. Driscoll. “Kristin’s early focus on emerging areas in our markets, such as electronic investment advice and digital assets, has served the investing public well. She is committed to the advancement of the national examination program and has the respect of her colleagues across the agency.”

Ms. Snyder said, “I am honored to serve in this new role and look forward to continuing to work closely with my incredibly talented colleagues as we serve the long-term interests of Main Street investors. Together, we will continue to develop and implement impactful national initiatives to inform policy and protect investors.”

Ms. Snyder joined the SEC in 2003 and spent eight years as a Branch Chief and a Senior Counsel in the San Francisco office’s enforcement program. Prior to joining the SEC, Ms. Snyder practiced law at Sidley Austin Brown & Wood LLP in San Francisco. She received her law degree from the University of California Hastings College of the Law and her bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Davis.