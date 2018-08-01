Kroll Names Richard Davies Associate Managing Director in Cyber Risk Practice, Hong Kong

Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps, a global leader in risk mitigation,
investigations, compliance, cyber resilience, security and incident
response solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard
Davies as an Associate Managing Director in its Cyber Risk practice,
based in Hong Kong. Davies has nearly 20 years of hands-on experience
managing, leading and performing a wide range of technical cyber
security services, such as red and purple team attack simulations,
security architecture reviews, product assessments, code reviews,
reverse engineering, security research and security training. He has
assisted organisations in diverse sectors, including federal/central
government, tier-1 banks and prominent public listed companies.
“Richard brings a unique combination of sophisticated technical
knowledge, strong client engagement experience, deep insight into the
Southeast Asia business environment and a broad global professional
network,” said Paul
Jackson, Managing Director and Leader of Asia-Pacific Cyber Risk for
Kroll. “Above all, Richard is a problem-solver, so I am confident that
clients with operations or interests in this region will find him to be
an invaluable source of pragmatic guidance and innovative thinking. On
behalf of everyone here in Hong Kong and throughout Kroll, I am
delighted to welcome Richard to our team.”
“As cyber threats continue to grow unabated, both in number and
complexity, organisations are increasingly understanding the benefits of
having a holistic data security strategy and are relying on Kroll’s
end-to-end cyber services to help them achieve their goals,” said Jason
Smolanoff, Senior Managing Director and Global Cyber Risk Practice
Leader for Kroll. “Richard’s wide-ranging cyber experience and expertise
in revealing the strengths and shortfalls of cyber defences,
particularly regarding critical infrastructure, will help clients better
understand where to prioritise attention and resources to become more
resilient to current and future risks.”
Davies joins Kroll after serving for 13 years in progressively more
responsible roles with Context Information Security, a leading firm
providing technical assurance, incident response and cyber investigation
services. He was named Technical Director – Asia Pacific Region in 2016
and was concurrently serving as Head of Assurance for the region since
2014. In this role, Davies managed and was involved in the delivery of
cyber security consultancy and red team projects across a variety of
verticals (e.g., government, healthcare, banking, telecommunications,
energy, mining, legal and retail), including critical national
infrastructure (CNI) in Australia and Hong Kong.
As a Senior Consultant for the firm from 2005-2014, Davies provided
cyber security services and consultancy to some of the world’s
highest-profile organisations and government agencies. He also played a
pivotal role in establishing Context’s expansion into Germany. Davies
performed and led hundreds of penetration tests, red team exercises and
other security assurance activities, including many CNI projects. During
this time, Davies held high security clearances as a CESG CHECK Team
Leader, where he led technical security assessments in the UK and UK
overseas territories, including on a high proportion of critical
infrastructure, such as international payment gateways and payment
settlement platforms; government federated identity and access
management systems; and intelligence sharing platforms and mainframe
environments.
Davies began his professional career with PricewaterhouseCoopers as a
Developer, based in London. He has extensive expertise in coding/
software development for a wide variety of languages, frameworks and
platforms.
Davies earned a Master of Science degree in Information Security at
Royal Holloway, University of London and a Bachelor of Arts degree in
Theatre and Communication Arts at the University of Huddersfield. He
holds several technical certifications and belongs to the Council of
Registered Ethical Security Testers (CREST) Australia New Zealand as a
Technical Committee Member and Assessor.
