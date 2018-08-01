Kroll Names Richard Davies Associate Managing Director in Cyber Risk Practice, Hong Kong

Highly Experienced Cyber Security Professional Brings Extensive Background in Cyber Defence Testing For Diverse Industries, Including National Infrastructure in Hong Kong and Australia

Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps, a global leader in risk mitigation, investigations, compliance, cyber resilience, security and incident response solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Davies as an Associate Managing Director in its Cyber Risk practice, based in Hong Kong. Davies has nearly 20 years of hands-on experience managing, leading and performing a wide range of technical cyber security services, such as red and purple team attack simulations, security architecture reviews, product assessments, code reviews, reverse engineering, security research and security training. He has assisted organisations in diverse sectors, including federal/central government, tier-1 banks and prominent public listed companies.

“Richard brings a unique combination of sophisticated technical knowledge, strong client engagement experience, deep insight into the Southeast Asia business environment and a broad global professional network,” said Paul Jackson, Managing Director and Leader of Asia-Pacific Cyber Risk for Kroll. “Above all, Richard is a problem-solver, so I am confident that clients with operations or interests in this region will find him to be an invaluable source of pragmatic guidance and innovative thinking. On behalf of everyone here in Hong Kong and throughout Kroll, I am delighted to welcome Richard to our team.”

“As cyber threats continue to grow unabated, both in number and complexity, organisations are increasingly understanding the benefits of having a holistic data security strategy and are relying on Kroll’s end-to-end cyber services to help them achieve their goals,” said Jason Smolanoff, Senior Managing Director and Global Cyber Risk Practice Leader for Kroll. “Richard’s wide-ranging cyber experience and expertise in revealing the strengths and shortfalls of cyber defences, particularly regarding critical infrastructure, will help clients better understand where to prioritise attention and resources to become more resilient to current and future risks.”

Davies joins Kroll after serving for 13 years in progressively more responsible roles with Context Information Security, a leading firm providing technical assurance, incident response and cyber investigation services. He was named Technical Director – Asia Pacific Region in 2016 and was concurrently serving as Head of Assurance for the region since 2014. In this role, Davies managed and was involved in the delivery of cyber security consultancy and red team projects across a variety of verticals (e.g., government, healthcare, banking, telecommunications, energy, mining, legal and retail), including critical national infrastructure (CNI) in Australia and Hong Kong.

As a Senior Consultant for the firm from 2005-2014, Davies provided cyber security services and consultancy to some of the world’s highest-profile organisations and government agencies. He also played a pivotal role in establishing Context’s expansion into Germany. Davies performed and led hundreds of penetration tests, red team exercises and other security assurance activities, including many CNI projects. During this time, Davies held high security clearances as a CESG CHECK Team Leader, where he led technical security assessments in the UK and UK overseas territories, including on a high proportion of critical infrastructure, such as international payment gateways and payment settlement platforms; government federated identity and access management systems; and intelligence sharing platforms and mainframe environments.

Davies began his professional career with PricewaterhouseCoopers as a Developer, based in London. He has extensive expertise in coding/ software development for a wide variety of languages, frameworks and platforms.

Davies earned a Master of Science degree in Information Security at Royal Holloway, University of London and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre and Communication Arts at the University of Huddersfield. He holds several technical certifications and belongs to the Council of Registered Ethical Security Testers (CREST) Australia New Zealand as a Technical Committee Member and Assessor.

About Kroll

Kroll is the leading global provider of risk solutions. For more than 45 years, Kroll has helped clients make confident risk management decisions about people, assets, operations and security through a wide range of investigations, cyber security, due diligence and compliance, physical and operational security, and data and information management services. For more information, visit www.kroll.com.

Duff & Phelps is the global advisor that protects, restores and maximises value for clients in the areas of valuation, corporate finance, investigations, disputes, cyber security, compliance and regulatory matters, and other governance-related issues. We work with clients across diverse sectors, mitigating risk to assets, operations and people. With Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps since 2018, our firm has nearly 3,500 professionals in 28 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.duffandphelps.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005216/en/