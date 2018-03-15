Kuebix’s Daniel Padilla Named 2018 Food Logistics Champion

MAYNARD, Mass., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuebix, creator of a transportation management system that delivers true freight intelligence, announces that Daniel Padilla, Director of Supply Chain Operations at Kuebix, has been named a 2018 Food Logistics Champion: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain by Food Logistics magazine. The Food Logistics’ Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award recognizes influential individuals in the food logistics industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation through the global supply chain.



Kuebix's Daniel Padilla Name 2018 Food Logistics Champion: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain





“Daniel’s extensive experience in the food and beverage industry, coupled with his leadership in shaping supply chain optimization, makes him a well-deserving recipient in this year’s competitive list of Food Champions,” said Dan Clark, Founder and President of Kuebix. “As an industry expert, Daniel is continuously delivering value to partners through increased visibility of freight operations and improved control over logistics processes. We are thrilled to have Daniel on the team at Kuebix and congratulate him for this well-earned achievement.”

“The diversity of this year’s award winners reflects the growing complexity of the global food supply chain and the many people whose individual and collective successes are driving the industry to new heights,” notes Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director at Food Logistics.

As Director of Supply Chain Operations at Kuebix, Padilla is responsible for directing and managing the manufacturing, grocery and food services divisions. He is an accomplished logistics professional and supply chain director with 15 years of hands-on experience driving cost reductions and quality improvements in the shipping, receiving and transportation of consumable and non-consumable goods. He is also responsible for business development through on-site client meetings to work on additional product offerings, identify gaps within their current structure and build on the relationships, which has increased sales by 20% year over year with current customers.

Leveraging his years of experience in the grocery industry, Padilla is highly involved with Kuebix’s national grocery customers. Padilla has responsibility over the development of CPU programs, on-line scheduling, and negotiating with carriers and suppliers to name a few. Grocery retailers note that Padilla has been able to scale up their operations using the Kuebix TMS, which also helped them gain efficiencies in their operations and improve visibility of their inbound freight logistics.

As a transportation visionary, Padilla predicts continued growth on the final mile side of the industry, including the addition of quick stop lanes at grocery retailers where consumers can drive up at a certain time to pick up their groceries, which were ordered online. He also sees more and more companies working more strategically with carriers and partnering on regions and or lanes along with more dedicated fleets being brought on to mitigate having to find carrier capacity within this sector.

From early pioneers and entrepreneurs to non-conformist thinkers and executive standouts, the Food Champions award aims to honor these leaders and their contributions to the industry. Recipients of this year’s 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award will be profiled in the March 2018 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

About Kuebix

Founded by a freight industry technology innovator, Kuebix offers a transportation management system (TMS) with Freight Intelligence that enables companies to capitalize on supply chain opportunities through visibility, control and the use of predictive analytics. Kuebix is democratizing the rating, booking and tracking of freight with its free TMS, Kuebix Shipper, which can be ready to use in minutes.

Shippers looking for financial management, advanced analytics and other premium features can upgrade to Kuebix Business Pro and then seamlessly add Premier Applications and Integrations as needed. Kuebix also offers unique Managed Service Programs to businesses looking to partially or fully outsource transportation management.

Follow Kuebix’s quest to #freetheshipper on social media. For more information visit: www.kuebix.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

Media Contacts: