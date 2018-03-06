Kush Bottles : Selected by FunkSac® as Exclusive Distribution Partner

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB), a leading provider of packaging, supplies, vaporizers, accessories and branding solutions for the regulated cannabis industry, announced today it has been selected by FunkSac, LLC to be the exclusive distributor for its line of flagship FunkGuard products.

FunkSac® which was named by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of "10 Cannabis Startups You Need to Watch," was funded in part by Snoop Dogg's Casa Verde Capital. The company is veteran-owned, based in Denver, CO, and provides compliant packaging solutions used in both medical and recreational markets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kush Bottles will distribute the line of FunkGuard products to FunkSac's existing customer base, as well as across Kush Bottles' national platform. FunkSac® will continue to implement its own sales and marketing initiatives in conjunction with the additional support from Kush Bottles.

Nicholas Kovacevich, Chairman and CEO of Kush Bottles, said he admires FunkSac's commitment to quality. "FunkSac's management shares values that are closely aligned with those of Kush Bottles," he said. "FunkGuard products are produced in the USA using the highest quality materials, and certified child-resistant from an ISO certified testing facility. We are pleased to be selected as FunkSac's exclusive distribution partner and look forward to offering our customer base with an even greater range of brandable packaging and compliance solutions."

FunkSac® is committed to the top sustainability practices in the industry; all FunkGuard's child-resistant packaging are made of FDA-approved plastic with odor-barrier technology made from eco-friendly materials, and are fully recyclable.

About Kush Bottles

Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) provides unique products and services for both businesses and consumers in the cannabis industry. Founded in 2010 as a packaging and supplies company for dispensaries and growers, Kush Bottles has sold more than 100 million units and now regularly services more than 5,000 legally operated medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and producers across North America, South America, and Europe. The Company has facilities in the three largest U.S. cannabis markets and a local sales presence in every major U.S. cannabis market.

Kush Bottles aims to be the gold standard for responsible and compliant products and services in the cannabis industry. Kush Bottles has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc.

For more information, visit www.kushbottles.com or call (888)-920-5874.

About FunkSac

FunkSac is a veteran-owned business based in Denver, Colorado, with manufacturing throughout the state of Ohio. The company is committed to providing the best customer service and compliant packaging solutions for the legal cannabis industry, both medical and recreational markets. For more information, visit www.funksac.com, join the conversation on Facebook or follow the company on Twitter.

