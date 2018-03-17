Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kuwait reaches deal with Philippines on domestic workers - KUNA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/17/2018 | 04:30pm CET
Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) from Kuwait gather upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay city, Metro Manila

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait and the Philippines have signed an agreement regulating some working conditions for domestic workers in the Gulf State, Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported on Saturday.

The deal may end a two-month crisis sparked by reports that abuse by employers in Kuwait had driven several Filipinos to suicide.

The Philippines stopped sending workers to Kuwait in January after a Filipino migrant worker was found dead in a freezer, the latest incident in what Manila called a pattern of abuse in the Gulf state.

KUNA said a deal was signed in Manila on Friday after a meeting between a visiting Kuwaiti delegation and Filipino authorities.

"The deal will ensure the rights of both employers and employees," KUNA quoted Foreign Ministry Undersecretary for Consulate Affairs Sami Al-Hamad as saying.

Al-Hamad said the two sides agreed that domestic workers from the Philippines will have the right to retain their passports as well as the right to refuse being transferred to other employers.

There was no immediate comment from the Philippines government.

Workers in many Gulf states are employed under the Kafala (sponsorship) system, which gives employers the right to keep their passports and full control over their stay in the country.

Rights groups say this system leaves millions of workers in the Gulf region open to exploitation.

The delegation asked that hiring domestic Filipino workers resume at Kuwaiti agencies, KUNA said.

There are more than 250,000 Filipinos in Kuwait, the Philippine foreign ministry estimates, with most working as domestic helpers. There are also large numbers in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, Additional reporting by Jerome Morales in Manila; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:27pMARKET SNAPSHOT : It's Time For Stock-market Investors To Refocus On The Fed
DJ
05:24pMerkel, Xi agree to work on steel overcapacity within G20
RE
04:30pKuwait reaches deal with Philippines on domestic workers - KUNA
RE
03:53pU.S. probes air bag failures in deadly Hyundai, Kia car crashes
RE
03:53pU.S. probes air bag failures in deadly Hyundai, Kia car crashes
RE
03:15pNEW YORK STATE'S BUDGET TALKS : What to Expect
DJ
03:00pMerkel, Macron plan roadmap by June on euro zone reform
RE
01:17pMARKET SNAPSHOT : Now It's Time For The Stock Market To Refocus On The Fed
DJ
12:17p'Exhausted' Toys 'R' Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts
RE
12:04pMerkel defends German trade surplus, says trying to boost domestic demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELECOM ITALIA : U.S. Activist Takes On Europe -- WSJ
2APPLE : Wall Street's tech love affair might end in tears
3VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE GROUP PLC : 3-Day Deadline Alert: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Secu..
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag
5DAIMLER : DAIMLER : cars unit invests to ramp up output to 3 million vehicles

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.