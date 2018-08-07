Kwan On : CHANGE OF TIME OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 3 SEPTEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KWAN ON HOLDINGS 均安控股

KWAN ON HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1559)

CHANGE OF TIME OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 3 SEPTEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the notice (the "Notice") for the 2018 annual general meeting (the "2018 AGM") of the shareholders of Kwan On Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 31 July 2018 to be held at 2/F, Alliance Building, 130-136 Connaught Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong on 3 September 2018 (Monday) at 11:00 a.m.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby announces that the time of the 2018 AGM will be changed to 2:30 p.m. on the same date. Except for the change of time, the information set out in the Notice, including the date of the 2018 AGM, the purposes of the 2018 AGM and the resolutions to be considered at the 2018 AGM remain unchanged. The proxy form issued together with the Notice remain valid. Shareholders of the Company who intend to attend the 2018 AGM should be aware of the abovementioned change of time.

By Order of the Board

Kwan On Holdings Limited

Chen Zhenghua

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Chen Zhenghua, Mr. Zhang Fangbing, Mr. Wong Wa, and Mr. Cao Lei; and the Independent Non-Executive Directors are Professor Lam Sing Kwong, Simon, Mr. Lum Pak Sum and Mr. Gong Zhenzhi.