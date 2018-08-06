Kwong Man Kee : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 3 AUGUST 2018 AND ELECTION OF A NEW DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kwong Man Kee Group Limited 鄺文記集團有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8023)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 3 AUGUST 2018

AND

ELECTION OF A NEW DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice (the "AGM Notice") of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Kwong Man Kee Group Limited (the "Company") both dated 28 June 2018. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of the issued shares of the Company was 600,000,000, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the proposed resolutions (the "Resolutions") as set out in the AGM Notice. There were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on any of the Resolutions and no person had indicated in the Circular any intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Resolutions at the AGM.

The Shareholders and the authorised proxies holding an aggregate of 540,199,500 Shares with voting rights voted at the AGM. The poll results in respect of all the Resolutions are as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS Number of votes cast (percentage of total number of votes cast) FOR AGAINST 1. To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements, the reports of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") and the independent auditor's report of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2018; 540,199,500 (100%) 0 (0%) 2. To declare a final dividend of HK$1.4 cents for each share in the company for the year ended 31 March 2018; 540,199,500 (100%) 0 (0%) ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS Number of votes cast (percentage of total number of votes cast) FOR AGAINST 3. (a) (i)To re-elect Mr. Kwong Chi Man as an executive Director; 540,199,500 (100%) 0 (0%) (ii) To re-elect Mr. Yip Wai Man as an executive Director; 540,199,500 (100%) 0 (0%) (b)To elect Mr. Yip Kong Lok as an executive Director; 540,199,500 (100%) 0 (0%) (c)To authorise the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to fix the remuneration of the Directors; 540,199,500 (100%) 0 (0%) 4. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration; 540,199,500 (100%) 0 (0%) 5. To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the aggregate nominal value of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution (the "Issue Mandate")*; 540,199,500 (100%) 0 (0%) 6. To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the aggregate nominal value of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution (the "Repurchase Mandate"); 540,199,500 (100%) 0 (0%) 7. Conditional upon resolutions no. 5 and 6 being passed, to extend the Issue Mandate by addition to the number of shares of the Company repurchased by the Company pursuant to the Repurchase Mandate.* 540,199,500 (100%) 0 (0%)

*The description of the Resolutions is by way of summary only. Full text of the Resolutions is set out in the AGM Notice.

As all of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions, all the Resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer in respect of vote-taking at the AGM pursuant to the requirements of the GEM Listing Rules.

ELECTION OF A NEW DIRECTOR

The Company announces that Mr. Yip Kong Lok was elected as a new Director at the AGM and has become an executive Director. Profiles of Mr. Yip are set out below.

Mr. Yip Kong Lok, aged 42, is the general manager of the Group and is principally responsible for the overall management of sales and marketing and project management. Mr. Yip first joined the Group in November 2003 on a part time basis to promote the Group's business. In August 2015, Mr. Yip took up the position of manager of Kwong Man Kee Engineering Limited on a full time basis. Mr. Yip has accumulated over 14 years of experience in the car park flooring industry.

Mr. Yip graduated from The University of British Columbia in May 1997 with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering with distinction and subsequently obtained a master's degree in engineering from the same university in May 1998.

As at the date of this announcement, to the best of the knowledge of the Directors, Sage City Investments Limited ("Sage City") held 375,750,000 Shares, representing approximately 62.63% of the issued share capital of the Company. Mr. Yip beneficially owns 30% of the issued share capital of Sage City.

Mr. Yip has entered into a three-year service agreement with the Company commencing on 3 August 2018 from the conclusion of the AGM until the date on which he will retire by rotation under the Articles of Association of the Company. The emoluments of Mr. Yip will be HK$870,000 per annum, which is determined with reference to his experience, duties and responsibilities within the Company.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement and to the best knowledge of the Directors, Mr. Yip (i) has not held any other positions in the Company or other members of the Group; (ii) has any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, controlling shareholder or substantial shareholder of the Company; and (iii) has held any directorships in other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years.

To the best knowledge of the Directors, there was no other information in respect of Mr. Yip's election that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 17.50(2) of the GEM Listing Rules as at the date of this announcement, and after having made all reasonable enquiries, there was no other matter with respect to his election that needs to be brought to the attention to the Shareholders.

By order of the Board

Kwong Man Kee Group Limited

Mr. Kwong Chi Man Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 3 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Kwong Chi Man, Mr. Yip Wai Man and Mr. Yip Kong Lok; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Yu Wan Wah Amparo, Mr. Law Pui Cheung and Mr. Wat Danny Hiu Yan.

