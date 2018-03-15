L.A. Times Festival of Books Will Feature Black Eyed Peas, Dave Eggers, Vivica A. Fox, Patton Oswalt, Jorge Ramos, Maria Shriver and Hundreds of Authors, Experts and Storytellers

The Los
Angeles Times today announced the lineup for the Festival
of Books, the nation’s largest literary festival, held the weekend
of April 21-22 at the University of Southern California. More than
500 writers, musicians, artists and chefs, hundreds of exhibitors and an
expected 150,000 attendees will transform the 226-acre campus into a
vibrant cultural festival in the heart of the Downtown Arts and
Education Corridor.
Laila Ali, Reza Aslan, Ed Asner, Mayim Bialik,
Black Eyed Peas members will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo, Roshani
Chokshi, Junot Díaz, Kate DiCamillo, Dave Eggers,
Jenna Fischer, Vivica A. Fox, Diana Gabaldon, Juan
Felipe Herrera, Tayari Jones, Patrisse Khan-Cullors,
Dennis Lehane, Moby, Janet Mock, Natalie Morales,
Walter Mosley, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Joyce Carol Oates,
Leslie Odom Jr., Patton Oswalt, Jorge Ramos, Rick
Riordan, Maria Shriver, Jake, Jazz,
Jurnee and Jussie Smollett, Nic Stone, Gabrielle
Union, Beatie Wolfe and Lawrence Wright are
scheduled to appear with more to be announced in the coming weeks.
Newstory, a series of multimedia programs highlighting creative forms of
storytelling, will debut at this year’s festival.
“Los Angeles is the world’s epicenter of storytelling,” said Suzy Jack,
Times vice president of public affairs and events. “We’re excited to
launch our 23rd annual celebration of books and literature,
and go beyond the book with Newstory, which will showcase some of
today’s creative storytellers through alternative forms and unique
experiences.”
Additional festival highlights:
-
Nine outdoor stages and activity areas: L.A. Times Central Stage, L.A.
Times en Español Mommy & Me Time / Mama y Yo Pavilion, L.A. Times Main
Stage, Newstory Stage, Pacific Sales Cooking Stage, Poetry Stage,
Reading by 9 Children’s Stage, USC Stage and YA Stage presented by HS
Insider
-
Newstory zone: virtual reality and 360 experiences, variety shows,
live improvisation, television and film screenings, conversations and
other creative forms of expression
-
Dozens of expert panels on a variety of subjects ranging from politics
to pop culture
-
Spanish-language programming and English to Spanish translation
services available in select festival venues
-
Art installations: a series of original murals curated by Branded Arts
and the community Crenshaw District Hieroglyph Project from artist
Lauren Halsey
-
More than 200 exhibitors with books and merchandise for sale,
activities and giveaways
-
Musical performances, food trucks and more
On the eve of the festival, Friday, April 20, The Times’ 38th
annual Book
Prizes will honor novelist John Rechy with the Robert Kirsch Award
for lifetime achievement, Glory Edim, founder of Well-Read Black Girl,
with the Innovator’s Award, and 11 outstanding literary works published
last year.
The 23rd annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is
presented in association with USC and Pacific Sales Kitchen & Home. The
festival and Book Prizes are sponsored by Medium. Admission to the
festival is free. Pre-sale passes (which provide advance reservations
for up to 20 indoor conversations) and all-access passes (access to all
indoor conversations, plus valet parking) are available for purchase
now. Individual conversation tickets will be available Sunday, April 15.
Schedule, location, ticket and transportation information can be found
on the festival website,
Facebook
page, Twitter and
Instagram
feed (#bookfest).
FOR EDITORS:
Visit latimes.com/festivalofbooks and
refer to the contacts section for news releases and the media
accreditation application.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005377/en/