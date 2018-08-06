L-Carnitine Procurement Report: Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Cost, and Spend Growth Data Now Available From SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global L-Carnitine Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. The onset of undesirable side effects triggered by the consumption of high dosages of L-Carnitine is one of the key reasons behind this category’s decelerating spend growth momentum. The side effects include vomiting, muscle weakness in uremic patients, and seizures. Additionally, with the rising popularity of other dietary supplements such as vitamins and substitute products such as energy bars, the demand for L-Carnitine may decline over the next couple of years.

“Buyers should choose suppliers who implement GMP at their manufacturing facilities to meet quality standards of products,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth. “Additionally, the buyers should ensure that the suppliers conduct regular monitoring and testing of the ingredients to ensure that those meet the quality criteria,” added Anil.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category offer detailed information on the key category management objectives and aids in the development of a cost-effective procurement strategy to help buyers and suppliers achieve cost-savings.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the L-Carnitine market.

Substitution of L-Carnitine owing to its side effects

Demand for L-Carnitine in treating obesity-related diseases

Report scope snapshot: L-Carnitine market

US market insights

Overview of best practices in the US

Procurement best practices in the US

US supply market overview

Suppliers selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Supplier evaluation metrics

Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

