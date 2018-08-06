L-Carnitine Procurement Report: Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Cost, and Spend Growth Data Now Available From SpendEdge

SpendEdge,
a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release
of their Global
L-Carnitine Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. The
onset of undesirable side effects triggered by the consumption of high
dosages of L-Carnitine is one of the key reasons behind this category’s
decelerating spend growth momentum. The side effects include vomiting,
muscle weakness in uremic patients, and seizures. Additionally, with the
rising popularity of other dietary supplements such as vitamins and
substitute products such as energy bars, the demand for L-Carnitine may
decline over the next couple of years.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005366/en/
Global L-Carnitine Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Buyers should choose suppliers who implement GMP at their
manufacturing facilities to meet quality standards of products,” says
SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth. “Additionally, the buyers
should ensure that the suppliers conduct regular monitoring and testing
of the ingredients to ensure that those meet the quality criteria,” added
Anil.
SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that
focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of
category spend. Request
a FREE sample report.
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the chemicals
category offer detailed information on the key category management
objectives and aids in the development of a cost-effective procurement
strategy to help buyers and suppliers achieve cost-savings. This
procurement report highlights the key benchmarking criteria for the
buyers to select the best suppliers in the market while aiding the
buyers in achieving their procurement goals. Additionally, SpendEdge’s
reports provide insights on the strategic sourcing and category
management objectives for the category.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to
play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the
L-Carnitine market.
-
Substitution of L-Carnitine owing to its side effects
-
Demand for L-Carnitine in treating obesity-related diseases
-
To know more, View
the full report
SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report
purchases. Buy two reports and get the third
one for free.
Report scope snapshot: L-Carnitine market
US market insights
-
Overview of best practices in the US
-
Procurement best practices in the US
-
US supply market overview
-
Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download
a FREE sample
Suppliers selection
-
Supplier selection criteria
-
Service level agreement
-
Supplier evaluation metrics
-
Want more information? Download
a FREE sample
Category pricing insights
-
Total cost of ownership analysis
-
Overview of pricing models
-
Comparison of pricing models
-
To view this report’s table of contents, Download
a FREE sample
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription
platform, SpendEdge
Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports
for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape,
markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a
button. Start
your 14-day FREE trial now.
Related Reports:
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement
excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner
for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement
professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement
solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve
execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005366/en/