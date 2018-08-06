Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

L-Carnitine Procurement Report: Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Cost, and Spend Growth Data Now Available From SpendEdge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 04:36pm CEST

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global L-Carnitine Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. The onset of undesirable side effects triggered by the consumption of high dosages of L-Carnitine is one of the key reasons behind this category’s decelerating spend growth momentum. The side effects include vomiting, muscle weakness in uremic patients, and seizures. Additionally, with the rising popularity of other dietary supplements such as vitamins and substitute products such as energy bars, the demand for L-Carnitine may decline over the next couple of years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005366/en/

Global L-Carnitine Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global L-Carnitine Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Buyers should choose suppliers who implement GMP at their manufacturing facilities to meet quality standards of products,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth. “Additionally, the buyers should ensure that the suppliers conduct regular monitoring and testing of the ingredients to ensure that those meet the quality criteria,” added Anil.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend. Request a FREE sample report.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category offer detailed information on the key category management objectives and aids in the development of a cost-effective procurement strategy to help buyers and suppliers achieve cost-savings. This procurement report highlights the key benchmarking criteria for the buyers to select the best suppliers in the market while aiding the buyers in achieving their procurement goals. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the strategic sourcing and category management objectives for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the L-Carnitine market.

  • Substitution of L-Carnitine owing to its side effects
  • Demand for L-Carnitine in treating obesity-related diseases
  • To know more, View the full report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

Report scope snapshot: L-Carnitine market

US market insights

  • Overview of best practices in the US
  • Procurement best practices in the US
  • US supply market overview
  • Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Suppliers selection

  • Supplier selection criteria
  • Service level agreement
  • Supplier evaluation metrics
  • Want more information? Download a FREE sample

Category pricing insights

  • Total cost of ownership analysis
  • Overview of pricing models
  • Comparison of pricing models
  • To view this report’s table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:03pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : i.g. Burton continues to grow after 110 years
AQ
05:03pBEST OF BEST : Taber's Best Reviews Publishes 500 Reviews and Product Comparisons in 6 Months Since Launch; Website is working to be the internet's premier destination for in-depth consumer information
AQ
05:03pMount Airy Announces Plans to Break Ground on World Class Casino Destination Development in Beaver County
BU
05:03pKASASA : ® Study Reveals Most Consumers Would Utilize the Latest Take-back™ Feature if Available
BU
05:02pCURE MEDIA GROUP : Seeks Nominations for the 2019 Extraordinary Healer® Award for Oncology Nursing
BU
05:02pENHANCING CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE FOR A CLOTHING ACCESSORIES MANUFACTURER : A Quantzig Customer Analytics Study
BU
05:02pCOMMERCE BANCSHARES : Shelter Insurance® Brings Commerce Bank’s Claims Payment Technology to Customers
BU
05:02pBlackThorn Therapeutics Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement and Extension of Key Collaboration With Yale University
BU
05:02pDUKE ENERGY : and EY announce strategic tax relationship
PR
05:02pJERASH HOLDINGS (US) INC : Jerash Announces Additional Customer Orders for 670,000 Pieces
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRAXAIR : Linde, Praxair May Have to Sell More Assets Than Expected -- Update
2MEDICLINIC INTERNATIONAL : Lower NHS referrals dent Spire Healthcare's profit view, shares sink
3AGEAS : AGEAS : A deluge of news in busy trading week
4ONEX CORPORATION : IWG plunges as offices firm ends talks with remaining suitors
5LINDE GROUP (THE) : Linde shares drop as Praxair merger hits U.S. antitrust hurdle

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.