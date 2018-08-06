Log in
L&W Supply Acquires Rose & Walker Supply in Indiana

08/06/2018 | 04:48pm CEST

L&W Supply Corporation, a leading specialty distributor of drywall, ceiling systems, steel framing and other building materials used by commercial and residential contractors, announced the acquisition of Rose & Walker Supply today. Rose & Walker is a five-branch distribution company based out of Columbus, Indiana.

The family owned business started in 1986 and provides drywall products, metal studs, ceiling systems and insulation. Rose & Walker has branches in Bloomington, Columbus, Lafayette, Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana.

As a leading distributor of interior building products, the acquisition supports L&W Supply's overall growth strategy. “We are excited to welcome the Rose & Walker associates, customers and suppliers to the L&W Supply family,” said Dan Piché, L&W Supply's president. “This is our fifth acquisition since mid-March and supports our strategy to expand our footprint to serve the professional contractor and builder.”

With this acquisition, L&W Supply will now operate 163 locations in 35 states.

About L&W Supply

Since 1971, L&W Supply has been recognized as a world-class interior products company and is one of the nation’s largest distributors of wallboard, suspended ceiling tiles, steel studs, joint treatment, insulation, EIFS, fasteners and related building products. L&W Supply was acquired by ABC Supply in November 2016. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, L&W Supply operates 163 branches in 35 states. More information about L&W is available online at www.lwsupply.com.

About ABC Supply

ABC Supply Co. Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing in the United States and one of the nation’s largest wholesale distributors of select exterior and interior building products. Since its founding by Ken and Diane Hendricks in 1982, ABC Supply’s sole focus has been serving professional contractors—taking care of them better than any other distributor and offering the products, services and support they need to build their businesses. A 12-time Gallup Great Workplace Award winner, ABC Supply is an “employee-first” company that treats its associates with respect and gives them the tools they need to succeed. Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has more than 700 locations nationwide. More information is available at www.abcsupply.com.


© Business Wire 2018
