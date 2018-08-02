LAMEA Customer Experience Management Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With an Expected CAGR of 25.1% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "LAMEA
Customer Experience Management Market Analysis (2018-2024)"
The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Customer Experience Management
Market size is expected grow at a market growth of 25.1% CAGR during the
forecast period.
CEM vendors are working towards designing software platforms to engage
and empower mobile-enabled customers. The call center segment is
expected to be the leading segment during the forecast period. Customer
demand for quick response and personalized attention has risen sharply
over the years. To address such nice needs, the contact centers are on
great demand, as it could be a perfect platform to offer top quality
services.
Based on Touch Point Type, the market is segmented into Call Centers,
Email & Web Services, Stores/Branch, Social Media, and Mobile & Others.
Based on Analytical Tool Type, the market is segmented into Text
Analytics, Web Analytics, Enterprise Feedback Management Software, and
Speech Analytics & Others. Based on Deployment Type, the market is
segmented into Cloud and On-Premise. Based on Vertical, the market is
segmented into BFSI, Government, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,
Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, and Others. Based
on countries, the market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi
Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of LAMEA.
Companies Mentioned
-
Adobe Systems Inc.
-
Avaya
-
CA Technologies, Inc.
-
IBM Corporation
-
Nokia Corporation (Nokia Networks)
-
Open Text Corporation
-
Oracle Corporation
-
SAP SE
-
SAS Institute, Inc.
-
Zendesk
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. LAMEA Customer Experience Management Market
Chapter 4. LAMEA Customer Experience Management Market by Analytical
Tool Type
Chapter 5. LAMEA Customer Experience Management Market by Deployment Type
Chapter 6. LAMEA Customer Experience Management Market by Vertical
Chapter 7. LAMEA Customer Experience Management Market by Country
Chapter 8. Competitive Study
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
