LAMEA Customer Experience Management Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With an Expected CAGR of 25.1% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Customer Experience Management Market size is expected grow at a market growth of 25.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

CEM vendors are working towards designing software platforms to engage and empower mobile-enabled customers. The call center segment is expected to be the leading segment during the forecast period. Customer demand for quick response and personalized attention has risen sharply over the years. To address such nice needs, the contact centers are on great demand, as it could be a perfect platform to offer top quality services.

Based on Touch Point Type, the market is segmented into Call Centers, Email & Web Services, Stores/Branch, Social Media, and Mobile & Others. Based on Analytical Tool Type, the market is segmented into Text Analytics, Web Analytics, Enterprise Feedback Management Software, and Speech Analytics & Others. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-Premise. Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, Government, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of LAMEA.

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Systems Inc.

Avaya

CA Technologies, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Nokia Corporation (Nokia Networks)

Open Text Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Zendesk

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. LAMEA Customer Experience Management Market

Chapter 4. LAMEA Customer Experience Management Market by Analytical Tool Type

Chapter 5. LAMEA Customer Experience Management Market by Deployment Type

Chapter 6. LAMEA Customer Experience Management Market by Vertical

Chapter 7. LAMEA Customer Experience Management Market by Country

Chapter 8. Competitive Study

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

