LAMEA Kiosk Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 27.1% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "LAMEA
Kiosk Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Kiosk Market is expected to
witness market growth of 27.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 -
2023).
LAMEA region includes countries, namely Latin America, Middle East and
Africa. These regions show comparatively lower adoption for self-service
technologies and technological advanced products. However, the
increasing population and rapid growth in industrialization have fuelled
the demand for self-service offerings in the region, majorly in the
middle-east and Africa. Africa is an unexplored area hence, attracts
Kiosk makers to maximize their presence in this region. In order to
remain proactive and increase their market share, companies operating in
the region are offering basic components in their machines that attract
the customers.
Based on Solution Type, the Kiosk market segments the market into
Deployment and Services.Based on Product Type, the market report
segments the market into Ticketing Kiosk, Information Providing Kiosk,
Banking & Financial Kiosk, Patient Self Service Kiosk, HR & Employment
Kiosk, Photo Kiosk, and Others. Based on Application, the Kiosk market
segments the market into Retail, Transportation, BFSI, Healthcare,
Hospitality, and Others. Based on Countries, the Kiosk market segments
the market into Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa,
Nigeria, and Rest of LAMEA.
Companies Mentioned
-
Kiosk Information Systems, Inc.
-
Honeywell International, Inc.
-
NCR Corporation
-
Fujitsu Limited
-
Diebold, Incorporated
-
Slabb Kiosks
-
Hitachi, Ltd.
-
Glory Limited
-
IBM Corporation
-
Eastman Kodak Company
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. LAMEA Kiosk Market
4. LAMEA Kiosk Market by Product Type
5. LAMEA Kiosk Market by Application
6. LAMEA Kiosk Market by Country
7. Company Profiles
