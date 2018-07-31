Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LAMEA Kiosk Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 27.1% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 11:29am CEST

The "LAMEA Kiosk Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Kiosk Market is expected to witness market growth of 27.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).

LAMEA region includes countries, namely Latin America, Middle East and Africa. These regions show comparatively lower adoption for self-service technologies and technological advanced products. However, the increasing population and rapid growth in industrialization have fuelled the demand for self-service offerings in the region, majorly in the middle-east and Africa. Africa is an unexplored area hence, attracts Kiosk makers to maximize their presence in this region. In order to remain proactive and increase their market share, companies operating in the region are offering basic components in their machines that attract the customers.

Based on Solution Type, the Kiosk market segments the market into Deployment and Services.Based on Product Type, the market report segments the market into Ticketing Kiosk, Information Providing Kiosk, Banking & Financial Kiosk, Patient Self Service Kiosk, HR & Employment Kiosk, Photo Kiosk, and Others. Based on Application, the Kiosk market segments the market into Retail, Transportation, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Others. Based on Countries, the Kiosk market segments the market into Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of LAMEA.

Companies Mentioned

  • Kiosk Information Systems, Inc.
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • NCR Corporation
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • Diebold, Incorporated
  • Slabb Kiosks
  • Hitachi, Ltd.
  • Glory Limited
  • IBM Corporation
  • Eastman Kodak Company

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. LAMEA Kiosk Market

4. LAMEA Kiosk Market by Product Type

5. LAMEA Kiosk Market by Application

6. LAMEA Kiosk Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4qt938/lamea_kiosk?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:54aMANCHESTER UNITED : Which club will face the worst case of World Cup fatigue?
AQ
05:53aMANCHESTER UNITED : Tim Fosu-Mensah has a United mentality
PU
05:53aWILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Signs US$1,800 Million Syndicated Loan Facility
PU
05:53aIP : Abzena plc - Signs protein engineering agreement with NYU Langone Health
PU
05:53aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Retirement Of Prof. Ling Chung Yee Roy, Independent Director
PU
05:53aREPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
05:53aKBR : Awarded FEED plus EPCM Option Contract for Methanex's Potential Geismar 3 Methanol Project
PR
05:53aINTEGRATED COMMUNITY STABILIZATION IN NORTH EAST NIGERIA : Distribution ceremony of agricultural inputs and Panasonic solar lanterns
AQ
05:53aGlobal Diabetic Macular Edema Ongoing Clinical Trials - Analysis & Outlook to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:52aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Qatar’s Ooredoo profits plunge
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : SANOFI : Key Figures Decline in Second Quarter
2BP : Higher oil price boosts BP's recovery, second-quarter profit up four-fold
3FTSE 100 : Centrica's first-half results cooled by weather, customer losses
4JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Credit Suisse banks on wealth management growth as profit doubles
5CENTRICA : Centrica 1st Half Pretax Profit Increases Significantly

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.