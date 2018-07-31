LAMEA Kiosk Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 27.1% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "LAMEA Kiosk Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Kiosk Market is expected to witness market growth of 27.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).

LAMEA region includes countries, namely Latin America, Middle East and Africa. These regions show comparatively lower adoption for self-service technologies and technological advanced products. However, the increasing population and rapid growth in industrialization have fuelled the demand for self-service offerings in the region, majorly in the middle-east and Africa. Africa is an unexplored area hence, attracts Kiosk makers to maximize their presence in this region. In order to remain proactive and increase their market share, companies operating in the region are offering basic components in their machines that attract the customers.

Based on Solution Type, the Kiosk market segments the market into Deployment and Services.Based on Product Type, the market report segments the market into Ticketing Kiosk, Information Providing Kiosk, Banking & Financial Kiosk, Patient Self Service Kiosk, HR & Employment Kiosk, Photo Kiosk, and Others. Based on Application, the Kiosk market segments the market into Retail, Transportation, BFSI, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Others. Based on Countries, the Kiosk market segments the market into Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of LAMEA.

Companies Mentioned

Kiosk Information Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

NCR Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Diebold, Incorporated

Slabb Kiosks

Hitachi, Ltd.

Glory Limited

IBM Corporation

Eastman Kodak Company

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. LAMEA Kiosk Market

4. LAMEA Kiosk Market by Product Type

5. LAMEA Kiosk Market by Application

6. LAMEA Kiosk Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4qt938/lamea_kiosk?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005418/en/