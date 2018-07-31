LAMEA Magnetic Sensor Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 7% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "LAMEA
The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Magnetic Sensor Market is
expected to witness market growth of 7% CAGR during the forecast period
(2017 - 2023).
Growing demand for magnetic sensors, especially from the automotive
sector, is expected to contribute to the market expansion. Providing
efficient devices has been a priority for the market participants, as
these devices can be used in a wide range of applications. These devices
aid in contactless operations and wear - free measurements of angle of
rotation and angular speed. Aggressive investments into R&D activities
are inline to develop innovative sensory components, which is expected
to provide enhanced features, such as proximity, speed, and motion
detection for increased efficiency and applicability.
Based on Technology Type, the Magnetic Sensor market segments the market
into Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance, Giant
Magnetoresistance, Tunnel Magnetoresistance, and Others. Based on
Application, the market report segments the market into Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Others. Based on Countries, the
Magnetic Sensor market segments the market into Brazil, Argentina, UAE,
Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of LAMEA.
Companies Mentioned
-
Honeywell International, Inc.
-
Infineon Technologies AG
-
Magnetic Sensors Corporation
-
Microsemi Corporation
-
NVE Corporation
-
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
-
Robert Bosch GmbH
-
TDK Corporation
-
MultiDimension Technology Co. Ltd.
-
Memsic, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. LAMEA Magnetic Sensor Market
4. LAMEA Magnetic Sensor Market by Application
5. LAMEA Magnetic Sensor Market by Country
6. Competitive Study
7. Company Profiles
