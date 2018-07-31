Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LAMEA Magnetic Sensor Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 7% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 11:30am CEST

The "LAMEA Magnetic Sensor Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Magnetic Sensor Market is expected to witness market growth of 7% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).

Growing demand for magnetic sensors, especially from the automotive sector, is expected to contribute to the market expansion. Providing efficient devices has been a priority for the market participants, as these devices can be used in a wide range of applications. These devices aid in contactless operations and wear - free measurements of angle of rotation and angular speed. Aggressive investments into R&D activities are inline to develop innovative sensory components, which is expected to provide enhanced features, such as proximity, speed, and motion detection for increased efficiency and applicability.

Based on Technology Type, the Magnetic Sensor market segments the market into Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance, Giant Magnetoresistance, Tunnel Magnetoresistance, and Others. Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Others. Based on Countries, the Magnetic Sensor market segments the market into Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of LAMEA.

Companies Mentioned

  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Magnetic Sensors Corporation
  • Microsemi Corporation
  • NVE Corporation
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • TDK Corporation
  • MultiDimension Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Memsic, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. LAMEA Magnetic Sensor Market

4. LAMEA Magnetic Sensor Market by Application

5. LAMEA Magnetic Sensor Market by Country

6. Competitive Study

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z3shg5/lamea_magnetic?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:54aMANCHESTER UNITED : Which club will face the worst case of World Cup fatigue?
AQ
05:53aMANCHESTER UNITED : Tim Fosu-Mensah has a United mentality
PU
05:53aWILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Signs US$1,800 Million Syndicated Loan Facility
PU
05:53aIP : Abzena plc - Signs protein engineering agreement with NYU Langone Health
PU
05:53aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Retirement Of Prof. Ling Chung Yee Roy, Independent Director
PU
05:53aREPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
05:53aKBR : Awarded FEED plus EPCM Option Contract for Methanex's Potential Geismar 3 Methanol Project
PR
05:53aINTEGRATED COMMUNITY STABILIZATION IN NORTH EAST NIGERIA : Distribution ceremony of agricultural inputs and Panasonic solar lanterns
AQ
05:53aGlobal Diabetic Macular Edema Ongoing Clinical Trials - Analysis & Outlook to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:52aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Qatar’s Ooredoo profits plunge
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : SANOFI : Key Figures Decline in Second Quarter
2BP : Higher oil price boosts BP's recovery, second-quarter profit up four-fold
3FTSE 100 : Centrica's first-half results cooled by weather, customer losses
4JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Credit Suisse banks on wealth management growth as profit doubles
5CENTRICA : Centrica 1st Half Pretax Profit Increases Significantly

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.