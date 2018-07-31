LAMEA Magnetic Sensor Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 7% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "LAMEA Magnetic Sensor Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Magnetic Sensor Market is expected to witness market growth of 7% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).

Growing demand for magnetic sensors, especially from the automotive sector, is expected to contribute to the market expansion. Providing efficient devices has been a priority for the market participants, as these devices can be used in a wide range of applications. These devices aid in contactless operations and wear - free measurements of angle of rotation and angular speed. Aggressive investments into R&D activities are inline to develop innovative sensory components, which is expected to provide enhanced features, such as proximity, speed, and motion detection for increased efficiency and applicability.

Based on Technology Type, the Magnetic Sensor market segments the market into Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance, Giant Magnetoresistance, Tunnel Magnetoresistance, and Others. Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Others. Based on Countries, the Magnetic Sensor market segments the market into Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of LAMEA.

