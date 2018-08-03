LAMEA Road Safety Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With an Expected CAGR of 13.3% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "LAMEA
Road Safety Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Road Safety Market size is
expected to grow at a market growth of 13.3% CAGR during the forecast
period.
Road safety involves products and services introduced to prevent or in
the least cases reduce risk of accidents, maintain traffic discipline,
control and curb wayward vehicular movement and ensure safety of
commuters. Rapid urbanization, growth in mobility and need for
transportation systems, stringent government regulations pertaining to
road safety and growing road accidents are the factors driving the
growth of the market. On the other hand, insufficient government
funding, challenges in the implementation of advanced road safety
infrastructure, overly growing number of vehicles is expected to limit
the growth of the road safety market.
Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services.
Solution type is further segmented into Enforcement Solution, Automatic
License Plate Recognition/Automatic Number Plate Recognition, Incident
Detection & Response and Others. Enforcement Solution Market includes
Red Light Enforcement, Speed Enforcement, and Bus Lane & Section
Enforcement. Service Type is further segmented into Professional
Services and Managed Services. Based on Countries, the market is
segmented into Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa,
Nigeria, and Rest of LAMEA.
Companies Mentioned:
-
Thales Group S.A.
-
IDEMIA
-
Flir Systems, Inc.
-
Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.
-
Jenoptik
-
Cubic Corporation
-
Sensys Gatso Group
-
Redflex Holdings
-
Traffic Management Technologies
-
Clearview Intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. LAMEA Road Safety Market
Chapter 4. LAMEA Road Safety Market by Country
Chapter 5. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mz6ch7/lamea_road_safety?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005158/en/