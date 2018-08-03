Log in
LAMEA Road Safety Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2024, With an Expected CAGR of 13.3% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/03/2018 | 11:12am CEST

The "LAMEA Road Safety Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Road Safety Market size is expected to grow at a market growth of 13.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Road safety involves products and services introduced to prevent or in the least cases reduce risk of accidents, maintain traffic discipline, control and curb wayward vehicular movement and ensure safety of commuters. Rapid urbanization, growth in mobility and need for transportation systems, stringent government regulations pertaining to road safety and growing road accidents are the factors driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, insufficient government funding, challenges in the implementation of advanced road safety infrastructure, overly growing number of vehicles is expected to limit the growth of the road safety market.

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution type is further segmented into Enforcement Solution, Automatic License Plate Recognition/Automatic Number Plate Recognition, Incident Detection & Response and Others. Enforcement Solution Market includes Red Light Enforcement, Speed Enforcement, and Bus Lane & Section Enforcement. Service Type is further segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services. Based on Countries, the market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of LAMEA.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Thales Group S.A.
  • IDEMIA
  • Flir Systems, Inc.
  • Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Jenoptik
  • Cubic Corporation
  • Sensys Gatso Group
  • Redflex Holdings
  • Traffic Management Technologies
  • Clearview Intelligence

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. LAMEA Road Safety Market

Chapter 4. LAMEA Road Safety Market by Country

Chapter 5. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mz6ch7/lamea_road_safety?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
