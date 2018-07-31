LAMEA Web Filtering Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 18.3% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "LAMEA
Web Filtering Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Web Filtering Market is
expected to witness market growth of 18.3% CAGR during the forecast
period (2017 - 2023).
The LAMEA region has significant potential, as Small and Medium-sized
Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises from different verticals such
as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government,
education, and manufacturing, are investing into web filtering solutions
and services. Growing cases of cyber threats leading to theft of
critical information is expected to be a major factor that is expected
to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Web filtering
solutions are used in protecting critical IT assets of an organization.
Additionally, these solutions are in line with the Payment Card Industry
Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Health Insurance Portability and
Accountability Act (HIPAA), Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), and other
regulatory compliances.
Based on Component, the Web Filtering market segments the market into
Solution and Services. The Services market is segmented into
Professional and Managed Services. Based on Application, the market
report segments the market into DNS Filtering, URL Filtering, Keyword
Filtering, File Type Filtering, and Others. Based on Organization Size,
the Web Filtering market segments the market into Small & Medium
Enterprises and Large Enterprises. Based on Deployment Type, the market
report segments the market into Cloud and On-Premise. Based on Vertical,
the Web Filtering market segments the market into BFSI, Government,
Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom & IT, Education, and Others.
Based on Countries, the Web Filtering market segments the market into
Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of
LAMEA.
Companies Mentioned
-
Cisco Systems, Inc.
-
McAfee, LLC
-
Fortinet, Inc.
-
Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
-
Symantec Corporation
-
Raytheon (Forcepoint LLC)
-
Barracuda Networks, Inc.
-
Sophos plc
-
Trend Micro, Inc.
-
Zscaler
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. LAMEA Web Filtering Market
4. LAMEA Web Filtering Market by Application
5. LAMEA Web Filtering Market by Organization Size
6. LAMEA Web Filtering Market by Deployment Type
7. LAMEA Web Filtering Market by Vertical
8. LAMEA Web Filtering Market by Country
9. Company Profiles
