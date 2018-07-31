LAMEA Web Filtering Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 18.3% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "LAMEA Web Filtering Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Web Filtering Market is expected to witness market growth of 18.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).

The LAMEA region has significant potential, as Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises from different verticals such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government, education, and manufacturing, are investing into web filtering solutions and services. Growing cases of cyber threats leading to theft of critical information is expected to be a major factor that is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Web filtering solutions are used in protecting critical IT assets of an organization. Additionally, these solutions are in line with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), and other regulatory compliances.

Based on Component, the Web Filtering market segments the market into Solution and Services. The Services market is segmented into Professional and Managed Services. Based on Application, the market report segments the market into DNS Filtering, URL Filtering, Keyword Filtering, File Type Filtering, and Others. Based on Organization Size, the Web Filtering market segments the market into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. Based on Deployment Type, the market report segments the market into Cloud and On-Premise. Based on Vertical, the Web Filtering market segments the market into BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom & IT, Education, and Others. Based on Countries, the Web Filtering market segments the market into Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Rest of LAMEA.

Companies Mentioned

Cisco Systems, Inc.

McAfee, LLC

Fortinet, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Raytheon (Forcepoint LLC)

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Sophos plc

Trend Micro, Inc.

Zscaler

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. LAMEA Web Filtering Market

4. LAMEA Web Filtering Market by Application

5. LAMEA Web Filtering Market by Organization Size

6. LAMEA Web Filtering Market by Deployment Type

7. LAMEA Web Filtering Market by Vertical

8. LAMEA Web Filtering Market by Country

9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5q5fcz/lamea_web?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005420/en/