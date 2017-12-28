Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

LCEC Lee County Electric Cooperative : Energize your New Year with Electric Savings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2017 | 04:24am CET

Exercising more, eating less…sound familiar?! Not all New Years resolutions have to be hard. In fact, they can be easy! Consider making these part of your 2018 resolutions:

Resolve to fill 'er up!
Only run dishwashers and washing machines when they are full. This will conserve electricity and water. It is estimated that each person uses between 80-100 gallons of water per day for things like taking showers, brushing teeth, etc.! That is a lot of wasted water…and dollars.

Resolve to light up your life…efficiently!
Say no to buying heat-producing, energy-wasting traditional incandescent lightbulbs. Invest in energy-efficient, save-money-in-the-long-run CFL or LED lightbulbs. We also have many sunny days here in SWFL where you can simply open your shades and let the light fill your home!

Resolve to unplug!
You may not realize it, but you have energy vampires in your home! In fact, most Americans have at least 20 of these vampires lurking. They include things like phone charges, coffee makers and toasters. Although you won't save a ton of moola by unplugging these things, every bit does count for both your wallet and your carbon footprint.

LCEC wishes you and yours a very happy 2018 filled with peace, joy and energy savings!

LCEC - Lee County Electric Cooperative Inc. published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2017 03:24:06 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:41a Oil prices near 2015 highs on tight market
04:24a FACTBOX - WALL ST. IN 2018 : the biggest risks for stocks
04:24a LCEC LEE COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE : Energize your New Year with Electric Savings
04:21a South Korea to impose new curbs on cryptocurrency trading
04:04a TAD TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF DAIRYMEN : What’s ahead for the Texas dairy industry in 2018
03:59a China commerce ministry says disappointed at European probe into e-bike exporters
03:33a Bank of Japan board members press for debate on rates, ETF purchases
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
02:54a CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU HI : 12/27/17 1125 N. Nimitz SSO
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HITACHI, LTD. : In Pakistan, questions raised over GE's flagship power turbines
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : 2017 - an excellent year for BMW.
3SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD : SAMSUNG ENGINEERING : SABIC’s unit inks deal with Samsung Engineering for e..
4CAPITALAND LIMITED : CAPITALAND : Acquires Office Building in Germany for 245 Million Euros via a Joint Ventur..
5BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED : BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.