LCEC Lee County Electric Cooperative : Energize your New Year with Electric Savings

Exercising more, eating less…sound familiar?! Not all New Years resolutions have to be hard. In fact, they can be easy! Consider making these part of your 2018 resolutions:

Resolve to fill 'er up!

Only run dishwashers and washing machines when they are full. This will conserve electricity and water. It is estimated that each person uses between 80-100 gallons of water per day for things like taking showers, brushing teeth, etc.! That is a lot of wasted water…and dollars.

Resolve to light up your life…efficiently!

Say no to buying heat-producing, energy-wasting traditional incandescent lightbulbs. Invest in energy-efficient, save-money-in-the-long-run CFL or LED lightbulbs. We also have many sunny days here in SWFL where you can simply open your shades and let the light fill your home!

Resolve to unplug!

You may not realize it, but you have energy vampires in your home! In fact, most Americans have at least 20 of these vampires lurking. They include things like phone charges, coffee makers and toasters. Although you won't save a ton of moola by unplugging these things, every bit does count for both your wallet and your carbon footprint.

LCEC wishes you and yours a very happy 2018 filled with peace, joy and energy savings!