LCI Immersive Education Program launches e-Learning

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LCI Immersive Education Program launched its first e-Learning course, Introduction to Last Planner® System, to make practical Lean education more accessible to practitioners with busy schedules.

Last Planner System Connecting Conversations: The key achievable goal of this course is to learn how to engage at all five levels of Last Planner System effectively on a day-to-day basis with a team implementing the System.





The Introduction to Last Planner® System e-Learning course will issue a badge participants can add to email signatures and a certificate of completion to those who pass each knowledge check and the final assessment with a score of 80 percent or higher. The LCI Immersive Education Program will include more e-Learning courses in the future such as Introduction to Lean Project Delivery and Introduction to Lean in Design.

“It is extremely exciting to be supporting the LCI vision to transform capital project delivery by providing much-needed learning opportunities in the hands of anyone who wants to learn,” Kristin Hill, director, education programs with LCI, says. “These e-Learning courses are significant in setting standards for badging that is backed by verifiable information and criteria about the skills and achievement of the holder.”

LCI corporate members will receive the opportunity to train entire project teams by purchasing the e-Learning course in bulk for a volume discount of up to 65 percent off the exclusive member pricing. Lean design and construction practitioners can access the e-Learning course on the LCI website.

Because everyone learns differently, the Introduction to Last Planner® System e-Learning course will feature multiple paths for learning including multimedia, diagrams and hands-on interaction. Additionally, the set of recently updated Last Planner® System Standard Work documents will be available for download by anyone who purchases the e-Learning course to serve as a guide for superintendents, foremen and project team members to effectively implement this robust planning system.

E-Learning requires 40-60 percent less time than classroom learning (Brandon-Hall) because it can be accessed on-demand from any smart device, and results in up to 60 percent more knowledge retention (Research Institute of America) partly due to small-batches of information.

About Lean Construction Institute: Founded in 1997, LCI is a non-profit, membership-based organization with a vision to transform the built environment through Lean implementation. With common language, fundamental principles and basic practices, LCI aims to increase stakeholder satisfaction and project delivery value. The design and construction industry’s productivity level has remained nearly stagnant in 50 years as other industries thrive, but LCI sets out to improve the industry by facilitating continuous education through their Transforming Design and Construction book series, Lean instructional training courses and the annual LCI Congress and Design Forum. LCI advocates for using a variety of tools and techniques that help promote collaborative planning, waste elimination and work-site safety. For more information, please visit www.leanconstruction.org.

