LEAD2018 Recognizes Deltek as a Top Award Winner in Leadership Development

Herndon, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it has been awarded two Leadership Excellence and Development (LEAD) Awards for 2018 – Best Social Collaboration & Knowledge Sharing and Innovation in Deployment of Leadership. These prestigious leadership awards salute the world's top leadership practitioners and programs.

For the past 35 years, the LEAD Awards, formerly known as Leadership Excellence Awards, have identified and recognized the top leadership programs and organizations and their strategies and solutions in their yearly ranking. This year's award winners were published in the February edition of the Leadership Excellence Essentials e-publication.

Deltek was recognized for its leadership program called LEAP – Leadership Engagement with Awesome People. Deltek’s LEAP program is designed to develop high-performing leaders who demonstrate the qualities that will drive strategy with internal and external customers, grow the company, and meet the challenges that lie ahead. Through a series of facilitated discussions and self-directed curriculum, participants in the six-month program work with senior leaders at Deltek, including the Executive Leadership Team, to practice director-level competencies and present proposals on solutions that will have real impact on the business.

“Deltek’s leadership program is one example of how we live the Deltek values, particularly collaboration, innovation and curiosity. LEAP is aimed at identifying and developing current and future leaders who will steer the company toward its corporate vision in the years to come,” said Ed Hutner, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Deltek. “Each participant gets hands-on training from Deltek’s senior leaders, who are invested in the program as facilitators. Participants also get a very personalized learning experience to help them develop skills needed to be future leaders of our organization. We are very proud to have LEAP recognized outside the company and look forward to continuing this program in the future.”

About LEAD

The Leadership Excellence & Development (LEAD) event is an annual two-day inspirational leadership conference dedicated to helping organizations create AN INNOVATIVE, HIGH POTENTIAL AND PASSIONATE WORKFORCE. Both days are action packed with Leadership and HR-specific roundtables, workshops, networking opportunities and speakers. Participants learn how to take the world’s best corporate leadership practices and concepts and put them into practice, applying them to their organizations. Thirteen keynotes inspire and motivate attendees personally and professionally with their amazing stories about overcoming obstacles, facing adversity, and persevering through hardships. The Awards Gala evening celebrates award-winning leadership and development programs.



About HR.com

HR.com strives to help create inspired workforces by making HR professionals smarter. Over 1,100,000 HR professionals turn to HR.com as the trusted resource for education, career development, and compliance: Thousands of lessons in the HR Genius on-demand training library, 400+ webcasts yearly, the largest HR certification exam preparation practice supporting SHRM and HRCI certifications, a global Leadership annual event, 12 monthly themed interactive HR epublications, and 35+ primary research reports. HR.com offers the best training and networking for HR professionals globally 24/7/365.



About Deltek

Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for project-based businesses. For decades, we have delivered actionable insight that empowers our customers to unlock their business potential. 23,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek to research and identify opportunities, win new business, recruit and develop talent, optimize resources, streamline operations and deliver more profitable projects. Deltek – Know more. Do more.® www.deltek.com

