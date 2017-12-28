LIBERTY TAX LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Liberty Tax, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Class Action – TAX

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Liberty Tax, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAX) from June 29, 2016
through December 11, 2017, both dates inclusive (“Class Period”) of the
important February 13, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the first-filed
class action commenced by Rosen Law Firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover
damages for Liberty Tax investors under the federal securities laws.
To join the Liberty Tax class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1254.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Kevin Chan, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653
or email [email protected] or [email protected]
for information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Liberty Tax’s former CEO Defendant Hewitt created an inappropriate tone
at the top; (2) the inappropriate tone at the top led to ineffective
entity level controls over the organization; and (3) as a result,
defendants’ statements about Liberty Tax’s business, operations and
prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered
the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 13, 2018.
A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other
class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the
litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1254.html
or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action,
please contact Phillip Kim or Kevin Chan of Rosen Law Firm toll free at
866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected]
or [email protected].
