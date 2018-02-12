LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

'Buy American' Meets Food Stamps? -- Market Talk

16:04 ET - Tucked inside President Trump's FY2019 budget is a proposal for millions of food-stamp recipients to get half of their nutrition assistance in the form a boxful of US-grown food. According to the budget, which calls for slashing $214B from SNAP, or the food-stamp program, between FY2019 and FY2028, half of the benefits for about 16.4M households would come in a box containing food grown in the US, like milk, cereal, beans, canned fruits and vegetables and meat, poultry or fish. USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue called the plan "a bold, innovative approach," though the spending cuts and proposed reforms aren't likely to pass muster with some lawmakers set to debate SNAP in coming months as they negotiate the nation's next Farm Bill. ([email protected]; @jessenewman13)

Restaurant Brands Doesn't Expect Change in Tax Rate -- Market Talk

8:21 ET - Restaurant Brands International, which engineered an inversion deal back when it was known as Burger King Worldwide and acquired Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons, making Canada its new tax home, said it expects its corporate tax rate to remain about the same. Companies like Restaurant Brands that shifted their tax homes to other countries in order to reduce their tax rates are now finding that the new US tax law will restrict some of the deductions that made such inversion deals attractive. But companies that derive much of their sales from the US could still benefit from the reduced tax rate. "There are a lot of puts and takes," CEO Daniel Schwartz says in an interview, adding that the company is still trying to assess the impact. "We expect our tax rate to be in the low 20% range, which is consistent to where it has been." ([email protected])

STORIES OF INTEREST

Grocery Lobby Criticizes Food Stamp Overhaul -- Market Talk

16:25 ET - The Food Marketing Institute trade group quickly criticized President Trump budget proposal to redirect food-stamp dollars from retailers as wasteful and shortsighted. "Retailers are looking to the administration to reduce red tape and regulations, not increase them with proposals such as this one," says Jennifer Hatcher, policy officer for the group representing Kroger, Walmart and other major retailers. The FY2019 spending plan calls for food-stamp recipients to get half of their nutrition assistance in the form a boxful of food administered by local governments. That would be less efficient than supply chains crafted over decades by retailers, Hatcher says. ([email protected]; @heatherhaddon)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Markets March Higher

Cattle and hog futures started the week mostly higher as a bounce in U.S. stocks eased concerns about domestic meat demand.

Livestock traders say a strong U.S. economy is essential to help consumers work through record meat production this season. Tumbling U.S. equities last week put many traders in a cautious mode, helping to weigh down livestock markets.

CASH MARKETS

Zumbrota, Minn Hog $1.00 Lower At $44.00 - Feb 12 Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market today are $1.00 lower at $44.00 per hundredweight. Sow prices are $2.00 to $3.00 higher. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $49.00-$51.00, 450-500 pounds are $49.00-$51.00 and those over 500 pounds are $53.00-$55.00. The day's total run is estimated at 100 head. Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association. Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Feb 12 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Feb 12 +$ 8.75 +$ 32.57 Feb 9 +$ 2.43 +$ 28.33 Feb 8 +$ 7.87 +$ 34.39 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 111.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 109.9 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose $1.72 per hundred pounds, to $208.24, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.23 per hundred pounds, to $203.97. The total load count was 98. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.97, to $75.55 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.