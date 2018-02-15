LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Rising Costs May Affect Restaurant Group Profitability: Berenberg -- Market Talk

1430 GMT - Restaurant Group's profitability could be affected by continued cost pressures in the U.K., says Berenberg. The broker says during 2017, U.K. food-service companies were burdened by an increased national living wage, higher inflation and the revaluation of business rates. Cost inflation is likely to ease in 2018, but will remain a notable headwind, Berenberg says. Generating like-for-like growth would be important to protect against rising costs. The broker retains a sell rating on Restaurant Group stock and lowers the target price to 230 pence from 300 pence. ([email protected])

Cuts to SNAP Program Could Hit Dollar Stores -- Market Talk

13:50 ET - White House's proposed cuts to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program would likely have a significant effect on sales at dollar stores, while relatively little impact at grocers like Walmart and Kroger, said Barclays which reviewed the quarterly correlation between SNAP spending and retailers' sales since 2007. Both Dollar General and Family Dollar, which is owned by Dollar Tree, sell mostly food and consumables to core low-income shoppers, leading to a high correlation between SNAP spending and quarterly sales. Walmart's sales historically don't track SNAP spending as closely, though Walmart earns a significant amount of the total dollars spent through SNAP. "While we have no way of knowing what will play out in the political arena we find the SNAP data to be striking, and given the data and correlations -- the proposal needs to be carefully monitored," especially at dollar stores, the note says. ([email protected])

STORIES OF INTEREST

US Foods Hit by Steep Trucking Costs -- Market Talk

11:17 ET - US Foods reports "significant" costs as the food wholesaler is the latest to see its earnings suffer from a trucking shortage and rising commodity prices. "The trucking industry capacity has continued to tighten," CFO Dirk Locascio says in 4Q earnings. The Illinois-based company is most feeling the squeeze in its extensive third-party trucking contracts, and the wholesaler to restaurants, companies and institutions won't be able to fully pass along the costs until it renegotiates contracts later in the year. "It's pretty meaningful," Locascio says. US Foods shares rise 6.1% to $31.82. ([email protected]; @heatherhaddon)

Nestle's Fortunes Melting Like Ice Cream -- Heard on the Street

Nestle needs to respond faster to the changing tastes of U.S. consumers.

The world's largest food company reported unexpectedly weak sales Thursday. Organic growth, which is arguably Nestle's most important performance metric, slipped to just 1.9% year over year for the fourth quarter. For 2017 overall, organic growth of 2.4% was the lowest in at least two decades.

FUTURES MARKETS

Bullish Traders Push Cattle Futures Higher on Expected Demand

Cattle futures extended multimonth highs as traders bet on strong domestic demand.

February-dated live cattle contracts rose 1.3% to $1.29275 a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, closing at the highest point since June.

Futures for feeder cattle, younger animals that need to be fattened before slaughter, also rose.

CASH MARKETS

Zumbrota, Minn., Hog Steady At $43.00 - Feb. 15 Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market today are $1.00 lower at $43.00 per hundredweight. Sow prices are steady. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $55.00, 450-500 pounds are $55.00 and those over 500 pounds are $57.00-$59.00. The day's total run is estimated at 100 head. Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association. Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Feb 15 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Feb 15 +$17.29 +$ 33.64 Feb 14 +$14.79 +$ 34.52 Feb 13 +$12.06 +$ 33.92 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 111.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 109.6 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose $1.23 per hundred pounds, to $209.04, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.63 per hundred pounds, to $205.14. The total load count was 138. Wholesale pork prices fell 41 cents, to $76.05 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.