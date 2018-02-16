LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Big Food Faces Pressure as Consumers Seek Fresh Meals, Snacks--Update

Food makers on Friday said they remain under pressure in the U.S. as consumers hunt for healthier meals and snacks.

Kraft Heinz Co., maker of Jell-O pudding and Oscar Mayer deli meat, said Friday that fourth-quarter comparable sales inched down 0.6% globally, including a 1.1% drop in the U.S.

"Our financial performance in 2017 did not reflect our progress or potential," said Kraft Heinz Chief Executive Bernardo Hees. "We had a slow start, some missteps along the way."

He said Kraft Heinz would move faster this year to meet changing consumer preferences. Campbell Soup Co. and J.M. Smucker Co. also said sales trends in the U.S. remain weak, leading to a rough start to the new year.

Update: Campbell Soup Shares Fall After Weak U.S. Soup Sales -- MarketWatch

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) said Friday it had net income of $285 million, or 95 cents a share, in its fiscal second quarter to Jan. 28, up from $101 million, or 33 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.00, ahead of the FactSet consensus of 82 cents. Sales rose to $2.18 billion from $2.17 billion, also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $2.16 billion.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Trucking Shortage Could Lift Spam Prices -- Market Talk

10:32 ET - Tyson Foods earlier this month warned that rising trucking costs would translate to consumers seeing higher prices for the company's name-brand chicken and other products, and analysts expect the same for Spam as Hormel Foods readies to report quarterly results on Feb 22. Vertical Group in a research note says it expects Hormel to pass along rising freight costs to restaurants and grocery stores, and ultimately consumers, but given recent weakness in food retail, the analysts question whether the company can recoup all the additional costs. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expect Hormel to next week report a 1.4% decline in net profit for its fiscal first quarter. Shares recently 0.6% lower. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Down on Lower Cash Prices

Hog futures tumbled to meet physical prices, which have fallen sharply this week.

Meatpackers paid an average of $64.67 per 100 pounds for slaughter-ready hogs as of Friday morning, down $1.10.

Lean hog futures for April delivery fell 2.3% to 68.15 cents a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, a new low for the year so far. Analysts said technical weakness, as traders read chart signals to suggest that prices were headed lower, added to the downward momentum.

CME February live cattle futures rose 0.6% to $1.301 a pound on Friday.

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Feb 16 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Feb 16 +$19.07 +$34.35 Feb 15 +$17.29 +$33.64 Feb 14 +$14.79 +$34.52 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 110.9 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 109.0 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday rose 84 cents per hundred pounds, to $209.88, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 2 cents per hundred pounds, to $205.12. The total load count was 131. Wholesale pork prices rose 33 cents, to $76.38 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.