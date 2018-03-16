LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Wheat Futures Fall on U.S. Rain

Wheat futures led losses in grain markets Friday on wetter weather in the Plains.

Southern Plains states like Kansas have suffered through a drought in recent months, which has stressed the growing wheat crop and bolstered prices. But updated weather forecasts showed that rainfall next week was expected to relieve some of the moisture deficit.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Danone's Specialized Nutrition to Maintain Momentum: Davy -- Market Talk

1415 GMT - Danone's specialized nutrition portfolio looks set to continue its strong momentum, according to Chinese infant-formula import data, says Davy. The brokerage says infant-formula import volumes to China for January increased 33% on year, and says China is the key growth driver for Danone's specialized nutrition portfolio. Davy says six countries account for 90% of infant-formula exports to China and Danone has a manufacturing presence in four of them. Danone shares trade flat at EUR67.39. ([email protected])

U.S. Stocks Rise but Post Weekly Losses

U.S. stocks bounced Friday but notched weekly losses, after a shaky stretch of trading renewed many investors' fears over the course of trade policy.

Stocks struggled for traction throughout the week as investors weighed fresh rebukes to the Trump administration's protectionist trade agenda. Investors dumped shares of materials and industrial companies, which some fear could suffer if U.S. tariffs drive up costs for manufacturers. Bank shares also slid earlier in the week, hurt by a strengthening of U.S. government bonds that drove yields lower.

Australia, Singapore Urge Free Trade in Asia

SYDNEY--Australia and Singapore have called for Asian neighbors to embrace free trade and resist the "winds of protectionism" as Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was criticized for accepting exemptions from U.S. steel tariffs.

While President Donald Trump's administration considered new trade measures, taking aim at $30 billion worth of Chinese imports, Mr. Turnbull told a summit between Australia and nine Southeast Asian leaders that they must resist following moves in Europe and the U.S. to wind back decades of progress on trade liberalization.

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures End Week Lower

Livestock futures fell as both cattle and hog markets contended with concerns about oversupply.

Cattle futures for April delivery fell 0.5% to $1.2125 a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April lean hog contracts fell 0.4% to 65.45 cents a pound.

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Mar 16 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Mar 16 +$26.94 +$ 25.02 Mar 15 +$22.47 +$ 25.81 Mar 14 +$21.35 +$ 24.57 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 101.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.1 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday rose 60 cents per hundred pounds, to $225.59, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 55 cents per hundred pounds, to $216.86. The total load count was 86. Wholesale pork prices fell 37 cents, to $72.04 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.