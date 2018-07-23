LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Pork Drawdown Gives Breathing Room on Meat Stockpiles -- Market Talk

15:25 ET - A 10% decline in frozen pork supplies gives the meat industry some breathing room amid near-record meat stockpiles, and rising challenges in export markets. USDA data shows total beef, pork, chicken and turkey meat held in cold storage facilities edged 1.6% lower from May to June, with some analysts noting that Mexican buyers had stepped up purchases of some pork products in the weeks ahead of that country's tariffs on US pork being raised to 20% in early July. Analysts have expected meat in cold storage to climb over the summer months, likely hitting a new record as US meat production rises to an all-time high. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

Pork Belly Prices Wobble -- Market Talk

13:08 ET - Prices for pork bellies, which are used to make bacon, ended last week by falling sharply lower. Bellies fell $11.60 to $161.89 per 100 pounds on Friday, and analysts pointed to last week's large slaughter number as a factor in its weakness. The belly market typically picks up during the summer on strong demand for BLTs and other items. But meatpackers last week slaughtered a whopping 2.38M hogs, up 8% from a year earlier. Some suggest that number is due to fall this week, which could help the belly market to recover. Prices rise $5.50 on Monday morning, recouping some of those losses. August lean hog futures rise 0.4% to 66.7 cents a pound, with contracts due later this year rising higher yet. ([email protected]; @b_parkyn)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Supply Would Be Less of an Issue for Cell-Cultured Meat -- Market Talk

12:44 ET - Developers of cell-culture technology as a way to grow meat say their method's more environmentally friendly than traditional livestock production--and, backers say, it could be more economically forgiving. The years required to raise cattle, and months for hogs, mean that it's tough for producers to dial back supply when it starts to push prices below profitable levels. Cell-culture meat makers, who are working on growing beef, pork and chicken muscle tissue in bioreactor tanks over a matter of weeks, could scale production up and down "much more quickly" in response to economic factors, says Bruce Friedrich, executive director of the Good Food Institute, a trade body for meat alternatives. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

High Egg Prices Boost Cal-Maine, But They're Getting Softer -- Market Talk

11:21 ET - Soaring egg prices help swing top US egg supplier Cal-Maine Foods to a quarterly profit, but pricing pressure lies ahead. The Mississippi-based egg company's F4Q profit jumps to $71.8M from a prior-year quarterly loss, which CEO Dolph Baker credited to "significantly higher average selling prices," driven by strong demand ahead of Easter and various grocery-store promotions. After Easter, though, prices fell "significantly" and the company says a 10% increase in the chick hatch rate so far this year could create "potential excess shell egg supply." Cal-Maine was recently down 2.1%. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

FUTURES MARKETS

Summer Demand Eats Into Red Meat Supplies

A boost in red meat consumption ahead of July 4 helped to dent bumper supplies in June, according to government data.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday that total stocks of red meat in cold storage fell 7% to 1.06 billion pounds in June from a month earlier, driven by a 10% drop in pork. The drawdown provides some breathing room for a meat industry facing record production and mounting challenges in export markets.

Live cattle futures for August delivery fell 0.2% to $1.08725 a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange ahead of Monday's report, while August-dated lean hog futures were little changed at 66.425 cents a pound.

CASH MARKETS

Zumbrota, Minn Hog $2.00 Lower at $45.00 - Jul 23 Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market are $2.00 lower at $45.00 per hundredweight. Sow prices are $2.00 lower on light sows and $1.00 to $2.00 lower on heavy sows. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $33.00-$34.00, 450-500 pounds are $33.00-$34.00 and those over 500 pounds are at $35.00-$37.00. The day's total run is estimated at 100 head. Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association. Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jul 23 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Jul 23 +$ 21.67 +$ 40.16 Jul 20 +$ 23.11 +$ 42.80 Jul 19 +$ 21.48 +$ 45.92 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 98.7 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 100.1 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose 65 cents per hundred pounds, to $204.82, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.03 per hundred pounds, to $198.03. The total load count was 99. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.23, to $79.08 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.