LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

McDonald's Revenue Falls as Company Sells Restaurants to Franchisees -- 2nd Update

McDonald's Corp.'s revenue fell as the fast-food giant sold company-owned stores to franchisees and operating income decreased as it restructured its operations.

The burger giant's revamped value menu and switch to higher-priced fresh beef contributed to higher average customer checks during the second quarter. Meal delivery also fueled sales.

McDonald's China Business Hurt by Trade Uncertainty -- Market Talk

12:59 ET - McDonald's has seen its traffic fall in Chinese locations in the last three to six months due to uncertainties over trade discussions and depressed consumer confidence, the burger-giant said in 2Q earnings. It "clearly hit the market," CEO Steve Easterbrook said about the trade troubles. "We're keeping close to that, adjusting our plans to be competitive there." McDonald's announced last year that it would nearly double its locations in China, and executives have said they want it to be its biggest market outside the US. ([email protected]; @heatherhaddon)

Chipotle Lifts Outlook as Revenue Climbs

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.'s revenue rose 8% in the latest quarter as the restaurant chain benefited from openings of new locations and higher menu prices.

The company, which on Thursday also raised its full-year sales outlook, generated $1.27 billion in second-quarter revenue, helped by a 3.3% increase in comparable sales. Analysts polled by FactSet estimated a 2.7% rise in same-store sales.

How Farm Aid Became a Fixture

The U.S. government has been spending directly on agricultural-support programs ever since the Great Depression.

This week the Trump administration said it would extend up to $12 billion in emergency aid to farmers hurt by trade tariffs. That comes on top of about $21.5 billion the government is already expected to spend this year on existing farm-support programs, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Those existing programs are meant to shield farmers from crop-price downdrafts, help young farmers get started and encourage conservation.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Fall to Three-Month Low -- Market Talk

15:57 ET - Hog contracts slide to the lowest close since April as physical prices and wholesale pork continue to march lower. Meatpackers paid over $1 less for hogs on Wednesday, bringing the average price to $65.01 per 100 pounds, and were expected to continue lowering bids for the remainder of the week. CME August lean hog contracts fell to 64.9 cents a pound, the lowest since April 13 and near parity with physical prices on a pound-for-pound basis. But they will need to continue falling in order to keep up with the downward trend in the slaughter-ready pig market. US Trade representative Robert Lighthizer told a Senate Panel he was optimistic that the US could negotiate a deal with Mexico and Canada soon, but that China would take longer. Both Mexico and China have introduced tariffs on US pork. ([email protected] ; @b_parkyn)

CASH MARKETS

Zumbrota, Minn Hog $1.00 Lower at $43.00 - Jul 26 Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market are $1.00 lower at $43.00 per hundredweight. Sow prices are steady. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $30.00-$32.00, 450-500 pounds are $30.00-$32.00 and those over 500 pounds are at $33.00-$35.00. The day's total run is estimated at 100 head. Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association. Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jul 26 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Jul 26 +$ 18.77 +$ 28.67 Jul 25 +$ 20.77 +$ 34.00 Jul 24 +$ 18.28 +$ 33.91 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 99.3 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 100.8 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose 27 cents per hundred pounds, to $204.91, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 69 cents per hundred pounds, to $198.27. The total load count was 90. Wholesale pork prices fell $2.48, to $75.07 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.