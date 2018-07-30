Log in
LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

07/30/2018 | 11:55pm CEST

TOP STORIES

Tyson Lowers Outlook on Fallout From Tariffs, Commodity Market Volatility

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday cut its full-year profit guidance on trade uncertainties related to tariffs and volatility in commodity markets.

Tyson now expects an adjusted per-share profit of $5.70 to $6, down from its prior forecast of $6.55 to $6.70. The company said tariffs have hurt domestic and export prices on chicken and pork. Tyson also said domestic chicken demand has weakened due to an abundance of "relatively lower-priced beef and pork."

Tariffs Carve Up U.S. Meat Industry

U.S. President and well-known fast food aficionado Donald Trump is putting meat producers on a diet with his tariff policies.

Industry giant Tyson Foods on Monday lowered its earnings projections for fiscal year 2018 by 10% to 13%, citing "uncertainty in trade policies and increased tariffs." Its shares were down around 6% midday.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Habit Burger Price Increases, Delivery Could Help Growth -- Market Talk

11:08 ET - Wedbush analysts upgrade Habit Restaurants to outperform, citing the burger chain's opportunities for growth and improved investor confidence. Analysts say the company's menu price increases and third-party delivery offerings, which largely started in 2Q, are the primary drivers of same-store sales growth. The launch of Habit Burger's mobile app and the company's hiring of a new CMO could improve the restaurant chain's marketing as well, analysts say. Habit Restaurants is slated to announce 2Q earnings Wednesday. Shares are up more than 13%. ([email protected]; @francescamarief)

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle, Hog Futures Under Pressure

Cattle futures started the week lower after physical prices fell.

August-dated live cattle contracts closed 0.2% lower at $1.08425 a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Monday, after initially rising. Prices for cattle due in October and December each fell 0.6%.

CASH MARKETS 

 
Zumbrota, Minn Hog $3.00 Lower at $40.00 - Jul 30 
 
  Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market are 
$3.00 lower at $40.00 per hundredweight. 
 
  Sow prices are steady.  Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at 
$30.00-$32.00, 450-500 pounds are $30.00-$32.00 and those over 
500 pounds are at $33.00-$35.00. 
 
The day's total run is estimated at 100 head. 
 
Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association. 
 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Jul 30 
  
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
                                      * 
Jul 30       +$ 22.17            +$ 26.07 
Jul 27       +$ 24.77            +$ 31.25 
Jul 26       +$ 18.77            +$ 28.67 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice   99.5 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select  100.1 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday fell 42 cents per hundred pounds, to $204.72, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 29 cents per hundred pounds, to $197.98. The total load count was 90. Wholesale pork prices fell $2.41, to $73.86 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

Latest news "Commodities"
