LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

Pork, Beef Push Chicken Aside at Retail -- Market Talk

0933 ET - Chicken giant Pilgrim's Pride pins part of its 54% drop in 2Q earnings on weaker demand and pricing for poultry meat among grocery stores, where CEO Bill Lovette says pork and beef have claimed more space in the meat case. "We believe retailers in general were featuring less chicken in favor of more beef and pork to drive their top-line performance," Lovette says, as those proteins have become relatively cheaper. He said retailers could start shifting back toward their normal chicken-featuring behaviors "as soon as late summer." ([email protected] ;@jacobbunge)

Worker Scarcity Could Limit Meat Industry's Expansion -- Market Talk

09:39 ET - Growing supplies of meat are becoming an overhang on the industry's profitability, and more pork and chicken plants are on the way. But Pilgrim's Pride CEO Bill Lovette tells investors that tightness in the US labor pool "will govern the pace of industry capacity additions in the near term" as meatpackers struggle to retain enough staff to run multiple shifts at new plants. The meat industry already struggles to retain employees in a high-turnover business, and companies now are on a drive to hire thousands of new employees to staff the new plants, many of which are sited in rural areas far from big cities. Shares fall 3.7% to $16.98. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

Plant-Based Foods: Burgers, Sausages ... Donuts? -- Market Talk

10:26 ET - A new generation of high-tech meat-replacement products--like burger patties built from plant proteins--have helped make "plant-based foods" and "flexitarian" buzzwords even among meat companies, some of which have invested in alternative protein makers. And the terms seem to be growing more malleable as they become more popular. Bill Lovette, CEO of chicken producer Pilgrim's Pride, notes on an earnings call that its Moy Park unit's plant-based offerings include veggie burgers, spring rolls, "donuts and pies." Shares are now down nearly 7%. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

Tariffs Left Pilgrim's With Pile of Cheap Chicken Feed -- Market Talk

09:54 ET - Chicken feed is among the biggest costs for Pilgrim's Pride, the second-largest US poultry processor, and dry conditions in Argentina early in the year prompted the company's traders to buy futures contracts to guard against price spikes in corn and soybeans. But as China readied tariffs on US soybeans in June, futures prices dropped, says CEO Bill Love. That left Pilgrim's to report a $24M mark-to-market loss on the position, but its traders transitioned the futures contracts into commitments for deliveries of grain. Now, "we have physical feed ingredients at prices under the current market, and have that position well into the harvest season," Love said. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Contracts Slide Over 2% -- Market Talk

15:56 ET - Hog futures tumbled as physical pig and wholesale pork prices continued their downward march. Heightened trade tensions added to the pressure, after the Trump administration threatened to increase proposed tariffs on $200B of Chinese imports to 25%. China this year introduced tariffs on American pork imports. Along with concerns about trade to Mexico and elsewhere, those duties have weighed down the market. Physical hog prices fell $1.86 to $57.63 per 100 pounds. August-dated lean hog futures, which track the cash market, fell 2.1% to 58.875 cents a pound. Cattle futures were steady to lower. ([email protected]; @b_parkyn)

CASH MARKETS

Zumbrota, Minn Hog $1.00 Lower $38.00 - Aug 2

Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market are

$1.00 lower at $38.00 per hundredweight.

Sow prices are steady. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $28.00-$29.00, 450-500 pounds are $28.00-$29.00 and those over 500 pounds are at $31.00-$33.00.

The day's total run is estimated at 150 head.

Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association.

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 2 Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Aug 2 +$ 29.37 +$ 22.65 Aug 1 +$ 27.18 +$ 23.64 Jul 31 +$ 24.53 +$ 24.99 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 99.3 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 99.7 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday fell 45 cents per hundred pounds, to $204.27, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 40 cents per hundred pounds, to $198.38. The total load count was 118. Wholesale pork prices fell 46 cents, to $72.27 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.