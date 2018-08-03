LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

China Reports First African Swine Fever Outbreak

BEIJING--China on Friday reported the country's first outbreak of African swine fever, a disease deadly to pigs but not humans, as authorities rushed to stem its spread in the nation that is the world's top pork consumer.

The disease broke out around Shenyang, the capital city of Liaoning province in China's northeast, where 47 pigs were reported dead from the virus on Friday at a farm in the area, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said.

Wingstop Rolling Out Delivery Later This Year -- Market Talk

12:05 ET - Wingstop plans to roll out delivery service from its stores in certain smaller markets as well as "one or two larger markets before the end of 2018," CEO Charles Morrison said on a conference call with analysts Thursday. Morrison said delivery is "highly incremental and profitable at the restaurant level." The chicken-wing chain also reported earnings for the quarter rose 39% compared to last year to $6.8M, or 19c a share, in line with expectations of analysts polled by FactSet. Revenue rose 17% to $37M, a total that was slightly higher than estimates. Wingstop jumps 15% higher Friday to $57.85. ([email protected]; @micahmaidenberg)

FAO Food Price Index Sharply Drops on Ample Global Food Supply

LONDON--World food prices fell again in July, with decreases across all sectors driving the most significant drop in prices so far this year, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations said Thursday.

The FAO's food-price index was down 3.7% from June, when it fell for the first time since January, the organization said.

STORIES OF INTEREST

US Farmers Fear China's 'New Normal' Doesn't Include Them -- Market Talk

13:40 ET - The latest escalation in the US-China tariff battle has some farmers worrying that China, among the world's biggest markets for agricultural goods, will get used to buying its food elsewhere. "China is adjusting to a new normal that locks US soybean farmers like me out of their market," said Scott Henry, an Iowa soybean farmer and member of advocacy group Farmers for Free Trade. Instead, Henry worries, China is cozying up to Brazil, Canada and Russia. Agriculture industry executives are divided over whether other soybean-importing countries can replace China in terms of demand for US soybean exports. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

Whole Foods Competitors Report Not Losing Out -- Market Talk

09:55 ET - Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage up 16% after reporting a 3Q that beat estimates, including comparable-store sales growth of 5.2% and raising same-store sales and earnings growth for the year. Executives with the Colorado-based chain say they haven't been hurt by Whole Foods discounts under Amazon. "We're not really seeing any significant effect on our sales because of their Prime initiatives," says chain co-founder Kemper Isely. Sprouts Farmers Market also reports in 2Q earnings that they have not lost customers to a revived Whole Foods. ([email protected]; @heatherhaddon)

Kraft Heinz Projects Stronger Sales Growth

Kraft Heinz Co. offered an optimistic view of its business Friday, saying $300 million of investments in marketing and new products would lift sales this year.

Kraft Heinz executives said revenue from the U.S. declined in the second quarter, but that trends have started to improve.

Overall, its revenue in the latest quarter came in at $6.69 billion, up 0.7% from a year earlier and beating analyst expectations. Stripping out the effect of currency fluctuations and deals, sales fell 0.4%.

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Futures Bounce to Three-Month High -- Market Talk

15:19 ET - Cattle futures rallied to a three-month high as traders bet that prices in the week's physical trade would be higher than expected. CME August live cattle contracts rose 1.9% to $1.10675 a pound, closing at the highest point since late April. Though the bulk of the week's physical trade hasn't happened yet, market observers say meatpackers are bidding around $1.10 a pound. Feedyards are asking for as much as $1.15. Traders are betting that gives the futures market room to move higher as they try to close the likely discount with physical prices. Hog futures were mixed, with August contracts falling 0.8% while October contracts rose 2.3%. ([email protected]; @b_parkyn)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 3 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Aug 3 +$ 29.30 +$ 19.64 Aug 2 +$ 29.37 +$ 22.65 Aug 1 +$ 27.18 +$ 23.64 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 100.6 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 99.9 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday rose 95 cents per hundred pounds, to $204.75, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 1 cent per hundred pounds, to $197.09. The total load count was 117. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.40, to $70.87 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.