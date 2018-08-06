LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Record Beef, Pork, Chicken Production Cuts Into Profits at U.S. Meat Companies

Record levels of beef, pork and chicken coming to market are cutting into profits for the biggest U.S. meat processing companies.

Companies like Tyson Foods Inc., Pilgrim's Pride Corp. and Sanderson Farms Inc. confront declining prices and uncertain demand as rising meat production and tariffs levied by major importing countries threaten to curtail a prosperous period for the U.S. meat sector.

Tyson Foods Reports Higher Profit as Sales Tick Up

Tyson Foods Inc. reported that its third-quarter profit rose from a year ago, a week after the company announced it was trimming its outlook for the year because of factors like commodity market volatility and tariffs.

Earnings rose 21% to $541 million, or $1.47 a share, up from $447 million or $1.21 a share. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.50 a share, beating estimates from analysts, up from $1.28 a share a year ago.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Traders Eyeing Chinese Hog Disease Outbreak -- Market Talk

12:44 ET - An outbreak of African swine fever in China, the world's largest hog producer, is rippling through livestock markets. The virus--deadly to pigs but not humans--killed around 50 hogs, Chinese authorities said Friday, though the outbreak was reportedly under control. Reuters says Japan has suspended certain pork imports. The outbreak has had limited market effect so far. CME front-month August hog futures are lower, though contracts for later months rise. Dennis Smith, a broker at Archer Financial Services, says it's too early to adjust trading strategies. But any sign that the disease is spreading would have a larger price effect. ([email protected]; @b_parkyn)

US Corn, Soybean Quality Falls -- Market Talk

16:49 ET - The quality of growing US corn and soybeans fell last week. The USDA says the share of corn in good-or-excellent condition slid to 71% as of Sunday, down from 72% a week earlier. That was within the range of analyst expectations. The agency says 67% of soybeans were in good-or-excellent condition, down from 70%. After an excellent start to the crop season in the spring, hotter-and-drier weather has started to take a toll on crop condition. The USDA will release updated production and yield estimates on Friday. ([email protected]; @b_parkyn)

FUTURES MARKETS

Tariffs Bite Into U.S. Pork Exports

U.S. pork exports fell in June after Mexican and Chinese tariffs scared away crucial buyers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday that pork exports in June totaled 454.3 million pounds, 12% behind the same time a year earlier. Exports to Mexico, the largest buyer of American pork, dropped 16%. Sales to China, among the U.S.'s largest customers, fell 18%.

Mexico in June introduced a 10% tariff that climbed to 20% in July. China introduced its own duties in April. Those duties rose to 62% in July.

CASH MARKETS

Zumbrota, Minn Hog Steady $38.00 - Aug 6 Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market are steady at $38.00 per hundredweight. Sow prices are $1.00-$2.00 lower. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $26.00-$27.00, 450-500 pounds are $26.00-$27.00 and those over 500 pounds are at $30.00-$31.00. The day's total run is estimated at 100 head. Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association. Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 6 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Aug 6 +$ 34.94 +$ 21.59 Aug 3 +$ 29.30 +$ 19.64 Aug 2 +$ 29.37 +$ 22.65 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 101.5 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 100.7 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose 93 cents per hundred pounds, to $205.68, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.24 per hundred pounds, to $198.33. The total load count was 96. Wholesale pork prices rose 91 cents, to $71.78 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.