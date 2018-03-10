Log in
LJM FUNDS CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against LJM Funds Management Ltd. – LJMIX, LJMAX, LJMCX

03/10/2018 | 04:51am CET

NEW ORLEANS, March 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 10, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against LJM Funds Management Ltd., if they purchased shares of the LJM Preservation and Growth Fund Class I, A or C (Nasdaq:LJMIX) (Nasdaq:LJMAX) (Nasdaq:LJMCX) between February 28, 2015 and February 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Get Help

LJM investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-ljmix or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.  

About the Lawsuit

LJM Funds Management, certain of its executives and others are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the LJM Preservation and Growth Fund Classes I, A and C failed to adequately focus on the preservation of capital, particularly in down markets as stated in the Registration Statements and Prospectuses; (ii) investors were exposed to unacceptably high risks of significant losses; and (iii) as a result, the Funds’ financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
