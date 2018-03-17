LJM FUNDS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against LJM Funds Management Ltd. – LJMIX, LJMAX, LJMCX

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until April 10, 2018 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against LJM Funds
Management Ltd., if they purchased shares of the LJM Preservation and
Growth Fund Class I, A or C (Nasdaq: LJMIX, LJMAX, LJMCX) between
February 28, 2015 and February 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
This action is pending in the United States District Court for the
Northern District of Illinois.
About the Lawsuit
LJM Funds Management, certain of its executives and others are charged
with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period,
violating federal securities laws.
The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but
are not limited to, that: (i) the LJM Preservation and Growth Fund
Classes I, A and C failed to adequately focus on the preservation of
capital, particularly in down markets as stated in the Registration
Statements and Prospectuses; (ii) investors were exposed to unacceptably
high risks of significant losses; and (iii) as a result, the Funds’
financial statements were materially false and misleading at all
relevant times.
