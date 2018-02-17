Log in
LJM FUNDS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against LJM Funds Management Ltd. - LJMIX

02/17/2018 | 04:51am CET

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 10, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against LJM Funds Management Ltd., if they purchased shares of the LJM Preservation and Growth Fund Class I (Nasdaq: LJMIX) between February 28, 2015 and February 7, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of LJM Preservation and Growth Fund Class I and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaq-ljmix/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 10, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

LJM Funds Management, certain of its executives and others are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) LJMIX failed to adequately focus on preservation of capital particularly in down markets as stated in its Registration Statements and Prospectuses; (ii) investors were exposed to unacceptably high risks of significant losses; and (iii) as a result, the Fund's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected]
1-877-515-1850
206 Covington St.
Madisonville, LA 70447

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ljm-funds-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-ljm-funds-management-ltd--lj-300600283.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
