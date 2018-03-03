LJM FUNDS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against LJM Funds Management Ltd. – LJMIX

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
April 10, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against LJM Funds Management Ltd., if they
purchased shares of the LJM Preservation and Growth Fund Class I
(Nasdaq: LJMIX) between February 28, 2015 and February 7, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United
States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of LJM Preservation and Growth Fund Class I and
would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect
you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without
obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn
toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaq-ljmix/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action, you must petition the Court by April 10, 2018.
About the Lawsuit
LJM Funds Management, certain of its executives and others are charged
with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period,
violating federal securities laws.
The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but
are not limited to, that: (i) LJMIX failed to adequately focus on
preservation of capital particularly in down markets as stated in its
Registration Statements and Prospectuses; (ii) investors were exposed to
unacceptably high risks of significant losses; and (iii) as a result,
the Fund’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at
all relevant times.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
