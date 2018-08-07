Log in
LKAB Luossavaara Kiirunavaara : present Interim Report for the second quarter on August 10th

0
08/07/2018 | 06:21pm CEST

The Interim Report for the second quarter 2018 will be published at 1.00 p.m. Friday 10 August on the LKAB website: www.lkab.com/financial-reports

[Missing text '/newslabels/pressrelease' for 'English']:

The report is sent as a press release and will be published at www.lkab.com

LKAB's President and CEO Jan Moström and CFO Peter Hansson will be available for comments by telephone from 2.00 p.m. Please contact Senior Vice President Communication Bo Krogvig: +46 (0)8 429 34 45.

Contact: Bo Krogvig, Senior Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs at LKAB, Tel: 46 (0)8 429 34 45. E-mail:[email protected]

[Missing text '/newslabels/attachedfile' for 'English']: Release

LKAB is an international high-tech mining and minerals group that mines and upgrades the unique iron ore of northern Sweden for the global steel market. Sustainability is core to our business and our ambition is to be one of the industry's most innovative, resource-efficient and responsible companies. The group had sales of more than SEK 23 billion in 2017 and employs about 4,100 people in 13 countries. Other group business include industrial minerals, drilling systems, rail transport, rockwork services and property management. www.lkab.com

Disclaimer

LKAB - Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 16:20:01 UTC
