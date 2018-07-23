Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LKS : Notice of Board Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 04:23am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LKS HOLDING GROUP LIMITED ᆀྗܠછٰණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8415)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of LKS Holding Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 1 August 2018 for the purpose of, inter alia, considering and approving the unaudited first quarterly results of the Group for the three months ended 30 June 2018 and considering the payment of a dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

LKS Holding Group Limited

Wong Wan Sze Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 20 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. Wong Wan Sze and Mr. Lam Shui Wah as executive Directors; and Mr. Ng Man Wai, Mr. Wu Wai Ki and Ms. Tsang Ngo Yin as independent non-executive Directors.

This announcement, for which the Directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited atwww.hkexnews.hkon the "Latest Information" page for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and will be published on the Company's website atwww.lksholding.com.

Disclaimer

LKS Holding Group Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2018 02:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:44aChina Tower sets price range, gets cornerstones for $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO -sources
RE
05:43aDEXUS PROPERTY : Australian Real Estate Quarterly Review Q3 2018
PU
05:38aAVATION : 23/07/18 Airbus A220-300 delivery to airBaltic
PU
05:38aCATALYST METALS : Earn-in agreement for Golden Camel Gold Project (1.32 Mb)
PU
05:36aALAA POWE5P22 : Strong East Alabama storms include a confirmed tornado
AQ
05:33aOMNI MARKET TIDE : 23.07.18 - Company Prospectus
PU
05:32aOil prices fall on demand concerns as G20 warns of risks to growth
RE
05:32aOil prices fall on demand concerns as G20 warns of risks to growth
RE
05:23aESR REIT : Proposed Merger Of Viva Industrial Trust And Esr-REIT By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement
PU
05:23aVIVA INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Proposed Merger Of Viva Industrial Trust And Esr-REIT By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1G20 calls for stepped-up trade dialogue; no agreement on path forward
2HANG SENG : China Tower sets price range, gets cornerstones for $8.7 billion Hong Kong IPO -sources
3BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP Billiton Served with Class Action in Australia Court
4LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : White House to showcase U.S. products as trade battles loom
5G20 calls for stepped-up trade dialogue; no agreement on path forward

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.