Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

LMID Labor Market Information Division : Help Wanted OnLine™ (HWOL) for December 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2018 | 07:19pm CET

December 2017

Online Job Advertisements Data for California

Nation

According to The Conference Board Help Wanted OnLine®(HWOL) Data Series, the nation saw a increase in online job advertisements for December 2017, in comparison to November 2017. Nationally, there were 4,930,700 seasonally adjusted advertised jobs for December 2017, an increase of 229,700 from November 2017.

California

California had a total of 564,500 job advertisements in December 2017. The Conference Board reports that the state gained 27,800 job advertisements from November 2017 to December 2017. Figure 1 shows December labor supply versus demand seasonally-adjusted data in California.

Source: The Conference Board, Bureau of Labor Statistics, EDD

California's supply/demand rate was 1.49 for December 2017. Figure 2 displays month-over supply/demand rates in the top five Regional Planning Units for December 2017 and November 2017.

Supply/Demand rate is the number of unemployed divided by the number of advertised jobs.

Table 1 contains detailed figures of online job advertisement data for each of the 14 Regional Planning Units. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

Table 1

California Regional Planning

Units

Year Ago

Month Ago

Current

Month-Over Change

Year-Over Change

Dec-16

Nov-17

Dec-17

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Bay-Peninsula

104,277

114,782

109,620

-5,162

-4.5%

5,343

5.1%

Los Angeles Basin

115,554

120,064

109,224

-10,840

-9.0%

-6,330

-5.5%

Southern Border

46,376

51,939

46,681

-5,258

-10.1%

305

0.7%

Orange

43,135

45,683

41,504

-4,179

-9.1%

-1,631

-3.8%

East Bay

45,193

44,397

40,551

-3,846

-8.7%

-4,642

-10.3%

San Joaquin Valley and Associated Counties

31,885

34,125

31,479

-2,646

-7.8%

-406

-1.3%

Inland Empire

29,488

33,206

30,082

-3,124

-9.4%

594

2.0%

Capital

27,712

30,878

27,825

-3,053

-9.9%

113

0.4%

North Bay

17,411

20,538

18,935

-1,603

-7.8%

1,524

8.8%

Coastal

16,663

18,963

16,951

-2,012

-10.6%

288

1.7%

Ventura

8,118

10,104

8,466

-1,638

-16.2%

348

4.3%

North State

6,835

8,037

7,129

-908

-11.3%

294

4.3%

Humboldt

2,151

2,145

1,897

-248

-11.6%

-254

-11.8%

Middle Sierra

934

1,110

1,052

-58

-5.2%

118

12.6%

Regional Planning Units represent regions defined by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) of 2014.

North State Regional Planning Unit Counties: Butte, Del Norte, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas, Tehama, Trinity, Shasta, Sierra, and Siskiyou

Humboldt Regional Planning Unit County: Humboldt

North Bay Regional Planning Unit Counties: Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, and Sonoma

Capital Regional Planning Unit Counties: Alpine, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba

East Bay Regional Planning Unit Counties: Alameda and Contra Costa

Bay-Peninsula Regional Planning Unit Counties: San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara

Middle Sierra Regional Planning Unit Counties: Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne

San Joaquin Valley Regional Planning Unit Counties: Inyo, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, Mono, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tulare

Coastal Regional Planning Unit Counties: Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Santa Cruz

Ventura Regional Planning Unit County: Ventura

Los Angeles Regional Planning Unit County: Los Angeles

Orange Regional Planning Unit County: Orange

Inland Empire Regional Planning Unit Counties: Riverside and San Bernardino

Southern Border Regional Planning Unit Counties: Imperial and San Diego

Note - This workforce product was funded by a grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration. The product was created by the recipient and does not necessarily reflect the official position of the U.S. Department of Labor. The Department of Labor makes no guarantees, warranties, or assurances of any kind, express or implied, with respect to such information, including any information on linked sites and including, but not limited to, accuracy of the information or its completeness, timeliness, usefulness, adequacy, continued availability, or ownership. This product is copyrighted by the institution that created it. Internal use by an organization and/or personal use by an individual for non-commercial purposes is permissible. All other uses require the prior authorization of the copyright owner.

Visit the following websites for more information:

U.S. Labor Data

Bureau of Labor Statistics www.bls.gov

HWOL Data Series The Conference Board www.conference-board.org/data/helpwantedonline.cfm

Labor Market Information

California Employment Development Department www.labormarketinfo.edd.ca.gov

LMID - Labor Market Information Division published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 18:19:12 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:40p FormFree Celebrates Its Tenth Year of Operations with Broader Investor Acceptance, New Products and Features for Lenders
07:34p PENNSYLVANIA HOUSE REPUBLICAN CAUCUS : Murt to Hold Press Conference with AHA Foundation to Discuss Female Genital Mutilation in Pennsylvania
07:30p How a Labor Stronghold Could Soon Take a Hit
07:29p CALPERS CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT : Benefits Education Event in Sacramento
07:29p CHRISTOPHER A COONS : Sens. Coons, Isakson statement on WTO decision that duties imposed by China on American chicken are unfair
07:24p CAPIS CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL SERVICES : TGIF EU Close 1/19/2018
07:19p U.S. REGULATORS HAVE BEGUN WORK TO 'STREAMLINE' VOLCKER RULE : Fed official
07:19p EUROPEAN UNION : Main topics and media events 22 January - 4 February 2018
07:19p LMID LABOR MARKET INFORMATION DIVISION : Help Wanted OnLine™ (HWOL) for December 2017
07:19p U S INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION : USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Lined Paper School Supplies from China and India
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : AMERICAN EXPRESS : Tax overhaul leads AmEx to first loss in 26 years, buyback suspe..
2BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Researchers from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Report Finding..
3HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZA : HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION : Announcement of regulated in..
4INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM returns to growth after six years..
5ATLANTIA : Atlantia to Raise Bid For Abertis If Regulator Approves Rival Bid -Boersen Zeitung

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.