LMID Labor Market Information Division : Help Wanted OnLine™ (HWOL) for December 2017

December 2017

Online Job Advertisements Data for California

Nation

According to The Conference Board Help Wanted OnLine®(HWOL) Data Series, the nation saw a increase in online job advertisements for December 2017, in comparison to November 2017. Nationally, there were 4,930,700 seasonally adjusted advertised jobs for December 2017, an increase of 229,700 from November 2017.

California

California had a total of 564,500 job advertisements in December 2017. The Conference Board reports that the state gained 27,800 job advertisements from November 2017 to December 2017. Figure 1 shows December labor supply versus demand seasonally-adjusted data in California.

Source: The Conference Board, Bureau of Labor Statistics, EDD

California's supply/demand rate was 1.49 for December 2017. Figure 2 displays month-over supply/demand rates in the top five Regional Planning Units for December 2017 and November 2017.

Supply/Demand rate is the number of unemployed divided by the number of advertised jobs.

Table 1 contains detailed figures of online job advertisement data for each of the 14 Regional Planning Units. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

Table 1

California Regional Planning Units Year Ago Month Ago Current Month-Over Change Year-Over Change Dec-16 Nov-17 Dec-17 Number Percent Number Percent Bay-Peninsula 104,277 114,782 109,620 -5,162 -4.5% 5,343 5.1% Los Angeles Basin 115,554 120,064 109,224 -10,840 -9.0% -6,330 -5.5% Southern Border 46,376 51,939 46,681 -5,258 -10.1% 305 0.7% Orange 43,135 45,683 41,504 -4,179 -9.1% -1,631 -3.8% East Bay 45,193 44,397 40,551 -3,846 -8.7% -4,642 -10.3% San Joaquin Valley and Associated Counties 31,885 34,125 31,479 -2,646 -7.8% -406 -1.3% Inland Empire 29,488 33,206 30,082 -3,124 -9.4% 594 2.0% Capital 27,712 30,878 27,825 -3,053 -9.9% 113 0.4% North Bay 17,411 20,538 18,935 -1,603 -7.8% 1,524 8.8% Coastal 16,663 18,963 16,951 -2,012 -10.6% 288 1.7% Ventura 8,118 10,104 8,466 -1,638 -16.2% 348 4.3% North State 6,835 8,037 7,129 -908 -11.3% 294 4.3% Humboldt 2,151 2,145 1,897 -248 -11.6% -254 -11.8% Middle Sierra 934 1,110 1,052 -58 -5.2% 118 12.6%

Regional Planning Units represent regions defined by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) of 2014.

North State Regional Planning Unit Counties: Butte, Del Norte, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas, Tehama, Trinity, Shasta, Sierra, and Siskiyou

Humboldt Regional Planning Unit County: Humboldt

North Bay Regional Planning Unit Counties: Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, and Sonoma

Capital Regional Planning Unit Counties: Alpine, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba

East Bay Regional Planning Unit Counties: Alameda and Contra Costa

Bay-Peninsula Regional Planning Unit Counties: San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara

Middle Sierra Regional Planning Unit Counties: Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne

San Joaquin Valley Regional Planning Unit Counties: Inyo, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, Mono, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tulare

Coastal Regional Planning Unit Counties: Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Santa Cruz

Ventura Regional Planning Unit County: Ventura

Los Angeles Regional Planning Unit County: Los Angeles

Orange Regional Planning Unit County: Orange

Inland Empire Regional Planning Unit Counties: Riverside and San Bernardino

Southern Border Regional Planning Unit Counties: Imperial and San Diego

