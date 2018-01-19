LMID Labor Market Information Division : Help Wanted OnLine™ (HWOL) for December 2017

December 2017
Online Job Advertisements Data for California
Nation
According to The Conference Board Help Wanted OnLine®(HWOL) Data Series, the nation saw a increase in online job advertisements for December 2017, in comparison to November 2017. Nationally, there were 4,930,700 seasonally adjusted advertised jobs for December 2017, an increase of 229,700 from November 2017.
California
California had a total of 564,500 job advertisements in December 2017. The Conference Board reports that the state gained 27,800 job advertisements from November 2017 to December 2017. Figure 1 shows December labor supply versus demand seasonally-adjusted data in California.
Source: The Conference Board, Bureau of Labor Statistics, EDD
California's supply/demand rate was 1.49 for December 2017. Figure 2 displays month-over supply/demand rates in the top five Regional Planning Units for December 2017 and November 2017.
Supply/Demand rate is the number of unemployed divided by the number of advertised jobs.
Table 1 contains detailed figures of online job advertisement data for each of the 14 Regional Planning Units. The data is not seasonally adjusted.
Table 1
|
California Regional Planning
Units
|
Year Ago
|
Month Ago
|
Current
|
Month-Over Change
|
Year-Over Change
|
Dec-16
|
Nov-17
|
Dec-17
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Bay-Peninsula
|
104,277
|
114,782
|
109,620
|
-5,162
|
-4.5%
|
5,343
|
5.1%
|
Los Angeles Basin
|
115,554
|
120,064
|
109,224
|
-10,840
|
-9.0%
|
-6,330
|
-5.5%
|
Southern Border
|
46,376
|
51,939
|
46,681
|
-5,258
|
-10.1%
|
305
|
0.7%
|
Orange
|
43,135
|
45,683
|
41,504
|
-4,179
|
-9.1%
|
-1,631
|
-3.8%
|
East Bay
|
45,193
|
44,397
|
40,551
|
-3,846
|
-8.7%
|
-4,642
|
-10.3%
|
San Joaquin Valley and Associated Counties
|
31,885
|
34,125
|
31,479
|
-2,646
|
-7.8%
|
-406
|
-1.3%
|
Inland Empire
|
29,488
|
33,206
|
30,082
|
-3,124
|
-9.4%
|
594
|
2.0%
|
Capital
|
27,712
|
30,878
|
27,825
|
-3,053
|
-9.9%
|
113
|
0.4%
|
North Bay
|
17,411
|
20,538
|
18,935
|
-1,603
|
-7.8%
|
1,524
|
8.8%
|
Coastal
|
16,663
|
18,963
|
16,951
|
-2,012
|
-10.6%
|
288
|
1.7%
|
Ventura
|
8,118
|
10,104
|
8,466
|
-1,638
|
-16.2%
|
348
|
4.3%
|
North State
|
6,835
|
8,037
|
7,129
|
-908
|
-11.3%
|
294
|
4.3%
|
Humboldt
|
2,151
|
2,145
|
1,897
|
-248
|
-11.6%
|
-254
|
-11.8%
|
Middle Sierra
|
934
|
1,110
|
1,052
|
-58
|
-5.2%
|
118
|
12.6%
Regional Planning Units represent regions defined by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) of 2014.
North State Regional Planning Unit Counties: Butte, Del Norte, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas, Tehama, Trinity, Shasta, Sierra, and Siskiyou
Humboldt Regional Planning Unit County: Humboldt
North Bay Regional Planning Unit Counties: Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, and Sonoma
Capital Regional Planning Unit Counties: Alpine, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba
East Bay Regional Planning Unit Counties: Alameda and Contra Costa
Bay-Peninsula Regional Planning Unit Counties: San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara
Middle Sierra Regional Planning Unit Counties: Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne
San Joaquin Valley Regional Planning Unit Counties: Inyo, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, Mono, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tulare
Coastal Regional Planning Unit Counties: Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Santa Cruz
Ventura Regional Planning Unit County: Ventura
Los Angeles Regional Planning Unit County: Los Angeles
Orange Regional Planning Unit County: Orange
Inland Empire Regional Planning Unit Counties: Riverside and San Bernardino
Southern Border Regional Planning Unit Counties: Imperial and San Diego
