Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Edges Up As BHP Climbs On $10 Billion-plus Asset Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 12:02pm CEST

By Carla Mozee, MarketWatch

U.K.'s blue-chip stocks are on course for a flat weekly finish, even as stocks edged up Friday as more corporate reports rolled in, and as mining heavyweight BHP Billiton PLC struck a $10 billion-plus deal to sell some U.S. assets.

Stocks found modest upside support from a pullback in the pound's value, with sterling sapped after the European Union's Brexit negotiators rejected a key proposal from the U.K. government.

How markets are moving

The FTSE 100 was up 0.2% to 7,680.13, led by the basic materials sector. But the industrial sector paced decliners. On Thursday, the index rose by less than 0.1%.

For the week, the index was looking at a rise of just 2 points. But that small move would be enough for a third consecutive weekly rise.

The FTSE 100 has been trending higher since it bottomed out at 7509.84 a month ago, wrote Bill McNamara in his Technical Trader newsletter on Friday.

But "it's hard to escape the impression that the U.K. index has become pretty rangebound as investors keep one eye on the geopolitical situation (lately dominated by the talk of tariffs, etc.) and another on corporate earnings (not forgetting the impact of sterling)," he said. "That a degree of paralysis should set in is not altogether surprising. That said, a close above 7710 or so would signal that bullish sentiment is taking hold," he said.

The pound fell to $1.3095 from $1.3111 late Thursday in New York.

What's driving the market

Investors were juggling a new round of earnings reports and assessed a deal between two FTSE 100 constituents--BHP Billiton PLC and BP PLC-- with BP reaching an agreement to buy most of BHP's U.S. shale assets for $10.5 billion. Shares of oil producer BP have the third-heaviest weighting on the benchmark, at 5.6%, according to FactSet data.

A decline in the pound against the dollar aided in drawing the FTSE 100 slightly higher. Revenue made overseas by multinational companies can be bolstered by pound weakness and, in turn, help drive up shares of those companies listed on the benchmark.

The pound dropped late Thursday after the EU's top Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said his team has turned down Britain's proposal to collect customs duties on the EU's behalf. That was a major proposal in a post-Brexit customs plan put forth by U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May. EU and U.K. negotiators will meet again in mid-August to continue working on Britain's exit from the bloc by the end of March 2019.

Sterling may see some more action against the U.S. dollar on Friday following the release of the U.S. gross domestic product report for the second quarter. The first reading of GDP for the quarter ended in June is due at 1:30 p.m. London Time, or 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Check out:Wall Street investors can't remember the last time a GDP report was so crucial

Stocks in focus

BHP Billiton Ltd. shares (BLT.LN) (BHP.AU)climbed 3.6% after the company reached a deal to sell the bulk of its U.S. onshore oil-and-gas unit for $10.5 billion to BP , allowing the world's largest miner by revenue to exit what's been a costly investment. BP shares were down 0.4%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC shares (RB.LN) surged 6.6% after the maker of Clearasil, Vanish and other consumer-goods brands posted a 9.5% rise in first-half pretax profit and raised its revenue-growth target.

Pearson gained 3.5% after the educational products publisher backed its guidance as underlying profit and revenue rose in the first half . But the company did note it still expects a decline in its U.S. higher education business because of market pressures.

Rightmove PLC shares (RMV.LN) fell 2.2%. The shares had been higher after the online property company said growth in advertiser revenue and online traffic lifted first-half pretax profit to GBP98.1 million ($128.6 million) despite an uncertain U.K. housing market.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP BILLITON LIMITED 2.26% 34.4 End-of-day quote.14.14%
BHP BILLITON PLC 3.55% 1733.6 Delayed Quote.9.87%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
PEARSON 3.70% 958.2 Delayed Quote.25.52%
RECKITT BENCKISER 7.26% 6767 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
RIGHTMOVE GROUP -1.65% 5008 Delayed Quote.13.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
06:02aLONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Edges Up As BHP Climbs On $10 Billion-plus Asset Deal
DJ
05:49aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Tech Stocks Hint At Rebound Ahead Of GDP, Twitter Results
DJ
05:11aEUROPE : Good earnings keep European shares at highs
RE
05:10aReckitt rally boosts FTSE
RE
04:57aGlobal stocks gain as trade tensions ebb
RE
04:56aGlobal stocks gain as trade tensions ebb
RE
04:15aEuropean Stocks Extend Rise on U.S. Trade Detente
DJ
04:06aMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Slump As Facebook Books Biggest One-day Drop Ever
DJ
02:42aTRANSNEFT' : Russia does not use stocks in tanks to help boost oil output - Novak
RE
07/26ASIA MARKETS: Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed; BHP Stock Jumps After $10.5 Billion Deal
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
3NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault hits profitability record amid uncertainties
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.