LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Heads Toward 3rd Weekly Gain As BHP Climbs On $10 Billion-plus Asset Deal

By Carla Mozee, MarketWatch

Week ends with 'stalemate' in Brexit talks

U.K.'s blue-chip stocks pushed higher Friday, heading for a weekly win as shares of telecommunications company BT Group and Clearasil maker Reckitt Benckiser found cheer after earnings reports, and as mining heavyweight BHP Billiton PLC sealed a $10 billion-plus deal to sell some U.S. assets.

How markets are moving

The FTSE 100 was up 0.6% to 7,706.75, led by the telecom and basic materials sectors. But the health care and tech sectors edged lower. On Thursday, the index rose by less than 0.1%.

For the week, the index was looking at a rise of 0.4%, enough for a third consecutive weekly advance.

The FTSE 100 has been trending higher since it bottomed out at 7509.84 a month ago, wrote Bill McNamara in his Technical Trader newsletter on Friday.

But "it's hard to escape the impression that the U.K. index has become pretty rangebound as investors keep one eye on the geopolitical situation (lately dominated by the talk of tariffs, etc.) and another on corporate earnings (not forgetting the impact of sterling)," he said. "That a degree of paralysis should set in is not altogether surprising. That said, a close above 7710 or so would signal that bullish sentiment is taking hold," he said.

The pound turned higher, trading at $1.3116 compared with $1.3111 late Thursday in New York, after the first report of U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter.

What's driving the market

Investors were juggling a new round of earnings reports and assessed a deal between two FTSE 100 constituents--BHP Billiton PLC and BP PLC-- with BP reaching an agreement to buy most of BHP's U.S. shale assets for $10.5 billion. Shares of oil producer BP have the third-heaviest weighting on the benchmark, at 5.6%, according to FactSet data.

The pound reclaimed the $1.3100 in afternoon dealings, as the dollar drifted lower following the release of economic data from the U.S. The world's largest economy expanded by 4.1% , slightly below average economists' estimates for 4.2% but the fastest pace in nearly four years. After that report, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index fell in July to a six-month low.

Stocks in focus

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.LN) leapt 8.1% after the maker of Clearasil, Vanish and other consumer-goods brands posted a 9.5% rise in first-half pretax profit and raised its revenue-growth target.

BT Group PLC shares (BT.A.LN) rallied 6.2% as the telecom company said first-quarter pretax profit surged 68% to GBP704 million ($926.7 million), and that it was backing its full-year guidance .

BHP Billiton Ltd. shares (BLT.LN) (BHP.AU)climbed 3% after the company reached a deal to sell the bulk of its U.S. onshore oil-and-gas unit for $10.5 billion to BP , allowing the world's largest miner by revenue to exit what's been a costly investment. BP shares turned higher, up by 0.2%.

Pearson gained 4.2% after the educational products publisher backed its guidance as underlying profit and revenue rose in the first half . But the company did note it still expects a decline in its U.S. higher education business because of market pressures.

Rightmove PLC shares (RMV.LN) fell 3.3%. The shares had been higher earlier after the online property company said growth in advertiser revenue and online traffic lifted first-half pretax profit to GBP98.1 million ($128.6 million) despite an uncertain U.K. housing market.

Brexit 'stalemate'

The pound had dropped after the EU's top Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, late Thursday said his team turned down Britain's proposal to collect customs duties on the EU's behalf. That was a major feature in a post-Brexit customs plan put forth by U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May. EU and U.K. negotiators will meet again in mid-August to continue working on Britain's exit from the bloc by the end of March 2019.

"With both the EU and the U.K. standing by their red lines moving forward past this stalemate is next to impossible. A hard, messy Brexit appears to be the way forward and at $1.31 it is very likely that the pound isn't pricing that in yet," wrote Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City Index.

"There will now be a two-week break until Brexit talks begin again .. and when they do, the countdown will be on to the October deadline," and "this is expected to bring with it increased volatility in the pound as we move towards the autumn," he said.