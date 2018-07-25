Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News

News :

Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Lonmin : Hsbc Bank Plc - FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 11:34am CEST

 FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:HSBC BANK PLC
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
  Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		 

Lonmin Plc
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: 

Sibanye Gold Ltd
(d) Date dealing undertaken: 

24 July 2018
(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”		 

Yes – Sibanye Gold Ltd

2.         DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ sales

 		Total number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)		Lowest price per unit paid/received
(GBP)
Ordinary SharesPurchase6,103 

38.380 p		 

38.120 p
Ordinary SharesSale6,103 

38.380 p		 

38.120 p

(b)        Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit (GBP)
     

(c)        Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercising

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit
    

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
  

 		  

3.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”
 

 

None

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”
 

None


Date of disclosure:25 July 2018
Contact name:Abdul Qader
Telephone number:0207 088 2000

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected]  The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

© OMX, source OMX
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
11:34aLONMIN : Hsbc Bank Plc - FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
AQ
11:34aGlobal Street and Roadway Lighting Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:33aINDIAN OIL : Hosting, Maintenance and Development of Indane.Co.In and Transparency Portal Websites of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. For One Year.
AQ
11:33aRASHTRIYA CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS : Procurement of Icog (Incoming and Outgoing Type) Panel with Vcb (Vacuum Circuit Breaker) on Limited Tender Basis
AQ
11:32aMMTC : Empanelment of the Lbma Accredited Suppliers for Bullion in India Gold, Silver and Platinum
AQ
11:32aDEUTSCHE BANK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:32aRASHTRIYA CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS : Al-59888 Ammonia Detector System
AQ
11:32a10TH PREFABRICATION & MODULAR CONSTRUCTION ASIA SUMMIT : 2 Day Event - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:31aProvision of Medical Services for Dispensary Examination of Municipal Employees (Register Number "32.0846.18")
AQ
11:31aWAFRAH FOR INDUSTRY AND DEVELOPMENT SJSC : Supply of Food Products (Condensed Milk, Dry Cream) for the Needs of Adts Gbu Rs (Y) Churapchinsk Crh
AQ
Latest news
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : second quarter net profit drops as new CEO overhauls lender
2VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : Backs Full-Year Guidance as 1Q Revenue Falls
3AT&T : AT&T revenue misses Wall Street estimates, shares slip
4BANCO DE SABADELL : BANCO DE SABADELL : Sabadell to Sell Loan Portfolio to Deutsche Bank, Carval Investors
5Vodafone's Colao signs off with subdued quarter

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.