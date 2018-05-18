Log in
News : Markets
LONDON MARKETS: U.K. Stocks Fall From Record As AstraZeneca, Mining Stocks Decline

05/18/2018 | 06:38pm CEST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN -1.23% 1860 Delayed Quote.22.13%
ASTRAZENECA -1.95% 5241 Delayed Quote.3.85%
BHP BILLITON LIMITED -1.05% 34.08 End-of-day quote.15.02%
BHP BILLITON PLC -0.66% 1738 Delayed Quote.14.92%
CARPETRIGHT PLC 26.57% 37 Delayed Quote.-80.95%
GLENCORE -4.40% 380.35 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
J SAINSBURY -0.62% 305.5 Delayed Quote.27.13%
WAL-MART STORES -0.99% 83.63 Delayed Quote.-12.78%
Latest news "Markets"
06:54pEUROPE MARKETS: Italian Stocks End Sharply Lower As Country's Political Drama Weighs On Europe's Market
DJ
06:38pLONDON MARKETS: U.K. Stocks Fall From Record As AstraZeneca, Mining Stocks Decline
DJ
06:38pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Struggles For Direction With Trade Talks, Yields In The Spotlight
DJ
06:21pEUROPE : European shares post best weekly streak since 2014
RE
06:18pFTSE : Commodities help FTSE seal eight-week winning streak
RE
05:56pPolitical risk hits Italy's stocks, bonds, euro; dollar gains again
RE
05:55pPolitical risk hits Italy's stocks, bonds, euro; dollar gains again
RE
05:48pTech, financials weigh on S&P, industrials prop up Dow
RE
05:16pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Little Changed, But on Track for Weekly Losses
DJ
04:52pTSX flat as health stocks offset losses in financials
RE
