LS185 London Stadium 185 : REPORT // NEWCASTLE WIN FIVE GOAL FESTIVE THRILLER AT LONDON STADIUM

REPORT // NEWCASTLE WIN FIVE GOAL FESTIVE THRILLER AT LONDON STADIUM

0
12/23/2017 | 09:34pm CET

Goals from Henri Saivet, Christian Atsu and Mohamed Diame saw visiting Newcastle win a festive five-goal thriller against West Ham at London Stadium. The Hammers led early through Marko Arnautovic, and after a dramatic back-and-forth contest couldn't break down the Magpies in the game's closing stages.

There was a blistering start to the match, as Arnautovic capitalised on a loose backpass from Henri Saivet, the Austrian made no mistake as he calmly slotted past Rob Elliot after just six minutes. However, four minutes later Newcastle were awarded a free kick and Saivet was at hand to make up for his mistake and equalise, curling his freekick into the bottom corner.

The visitors continued to carry a threat, and nearly doubled their lead thanks to clever play from Matt Ritchie. His efforts on the right flank allowed full back DeAndre Yedlin in to whip a fierce ball into the Hammers' box. Dwight Gayle couldn't put the finishing touches on the move though as his shot thundered off the bar, before West Ham captain Winston Reid was able to scramble it to safety.

The visitors enjoyed some success from the left flank too. Intricate play again from Yedlin and Richie allowed the latter to find space outside of the box, before whipping a shot which rattled the upright.

The second half started as lively as the first. Newcastle however, wouldn't be kept out for much longer. After nutmegging Pablo Zabaleta, Atsu picked out a pass to Diame who slammed his effort into the top right-hand corner.

The back and forth contest continued, when West Ham were awarded a penalty after Christian Atsu tripped Antonio. Andre Ayew took the penalty, but Elliot proved equal to the effort and palmed it away.

West Ham put more men up in an effort to get the next goal, but their efforts were undone. A quick counter following a Hammers corner allowed Joselu to find Atsu with a low driven cross, and the Ghanaian doubled his side's lead.

West Ham found a route into the game in scrappy fashion late on. Masuaku went on another slalom run and won a corner. Cresswell's delivery caused havoc in the Newcastle box, as Carroll's header wasn't dealt with by Elliot and Ayew was able to poke home. With a raucous atmosphere, the Hammers were roared on but found themselves unable to break down Newcastle in the game's dying stages.

LS185 - London Stadium 185 Limited published this content on 23 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2017 20:34:03 UTC.

