LSC Lithium Corporation Set to Lead the Electric Vehicle Battery Metals Boom

02/06/2018 | 10:46am CET

LSC Lithium Corporation (TSX.V:LSC) has become the owner of the largest lithium land package in Argentina’s corner of The Lithium Triangle, the most lithium rich area on the planet, commonly referred to as “The Saudi Arabia of Lithium.”

In addition to their title as largest lithium landowner in Argentina, LSC Lithium has partnered with Enirgi Corporation, in an exclusive relationship to convert raw lithium brine into battery grade lithium carbonate using Enirgi’s proprietary low capex-low optex Direct Xtraction Process Technology (DXP).
As this technology eliminates the need for refining brine through solar evaporation, LSC has converted a 2-year enriching process into one that can be completed in less than 24 hours, setting the stage for LSC to be a dominant player in the coming Battery Metals Boom brought about from an unprecedented, exponential increase in Electric Vehicle Sales and investment. 

The full report in PDF format can be found here:  http://comprehensiveresearch.ca/articles/lsc-lithium-corp/

Contact: [email protected]
Follow us on Twitter @ComprehensiveRe

Source: LSC Lithium Corporation (TSX.V:LSC, CVE:LSC)
