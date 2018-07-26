LT Commercial Real Estate : Announcements and Notices - Conversion of Convertible Securities

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of LT Commercial Real Estate Limited (the "Company") dated 28 March 2018 and the announcement ("Announcement") of the Company dated 20 April 2018. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as set out in the Circular and the Announcement.

BACKGROUND

On 20 April 2018, the Board announced that all the Conditions Precedents under the Agreement have been fulfilled and the Completion took place. Therefore, the Company issued the Convertible Securities in the principal amount of HK$4,000 million to the Vendor at Conversion Price of HK$4.5 on 20 April 2018. Under the terms of the Convertible Securities, the Convertible Securities are subject to the prior written consent by the Company and compliance with the Listing Rules and other applicable laws and regulations, the Convertible Securities may be transferred or assigned by the holder(s) of the Convertible Securities in whole or in part in multiples of HK$1,000,000 to any party.

On 18 July 2018, the Company received the written request from the Vendor for the transfer of the Convertible Securities in the principal amount of HK$1,000 million to a holder of the Convertible Securities (the "Convertible Securities Holder"). To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Board considered that the transfer of the Convertible Securities is arms-length transaction and under normal commercial terms, and the Convertible Securities Holder is an independent third party to the Company and the Vendor.

CONVERSION OF CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES

On 26 July 2018, the Company received the conversion notices from the Convertible Securities Holder and the Vendor to exercise the conversion rights attached to the Convertible Securities for the principal amount of HK$250 million and HK$730 million respectively. The Board would like to report that an aggregate of 217,777,777 Conversion Shares (the "Conversion Shares") at the price of HK$4.5 per Conversion Share were allotted and issued on 26 July 2018.

The 55,555,555 Conversion Shares issued by the Company to the Convertible Securities Holder represent approximately 16.40% of the total issued share capital of the Company immediately prior to the conversion of the Convertible Securities and approximately 9.98% of the total issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of all the Conversion Shares. The 162,222,222 Conversion Shares issued by the Company to the Vendor represent approximately 47.89% of the total issued share capital of the Company immediately prior to the conversion of the Convertible Securities and approximately 29.15% of the total issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue of all the Conversion Shares. After the allotment and issue of the Conversion Shares, an aggregate principal amount of HK$3,020 million of the Convertible Securities remains outstanding.

The shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and after the issue of the Conversion Shares is set out as follows:

Immediately before the Immediately after the issue issue and allotment of the and allotment of the Conversion Shares Conversion Shares

Number of % Number of % Shares (Approx.) Shares (Approx.) Vendor (Note 1) 254,055,888 74.99 416,278,110 74.80 Public Shareholders Convertible Securities Holder - - 55,555,555 9.98 Other public shareholders 84,710,099 25.01 84,710,099 15.22 Sub-total 84,710,099 25.01 140,265,654 25.20 Total: 338,765,987 100 556,543,764 100 Note:

1.

254,055,888 Shares are held by China Lerthai, which is wholly-owned by the Vendor. As such, the Vendor is deemed to be interested in 254,055,888 Shares held by China Lerthai under the SFO.

By order of the Board

LT Commercial Real Estate Limited

Yang Longfei

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 26 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yang Longfei, Mr. Yang Shao Xing Max and Ms. Zhang Yan, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Hung Ka Hai Clement, Mr. Lo Wai Hung and Ms. Shek Pui Michelle.

Website of the Company:http://www.lth.com.hk