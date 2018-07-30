LT Commercial Real Estate : Announcements and Notices - Voluntary Announcement Application for the Issuance of Asset-backed Securities

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT APPLICATION FOR THE ISSUANCE

OF ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES

Tangshan Oceancity have appointed the Project Manager to use Tangshan Pelagic Mall as the underlying assets for the application of the issuance of Asset-backed Securities on SSE with Beijing Lerthai as the original beneficial owner. The Asset-backed Securities will be issued to Qualified Investors in PRC.

The completion of Asset-backed Securities is subject to regulatory approval and market conditions. Tangshan Oceancity intend to use the net proceeds of the proposed offer to repay the liabilities and as general working capital of the Group.

Tangshan Oceancity will seek for listing of its Asset-backed Securities on SSE. The issuance of Asset-backed Securities is subject to the review and approval by SSE and market conditions, which may or may not proceed. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should therefore exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company. Further announcement(s) regarding the developments of the issuance of Asset-backed Securities will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.

Introduction

On 30 July 2018, Tangshan Oceancity has made the application of the issuance of Asset-backed Securities on SSE. The Asset-backed Securities will be issued to Qualified Investors in PRC.

Reasons for the Application of the Issuance of Asset-backed Securities

The issuance of Asset-backed Securities will be beneficial in the following areas:

(1) To add the desirous funding for business development, to meet the Group's liquidity requirements and to meet liquidity development needs, and to diversify the funding sources of the Group.

(2) To optimize the assets structure, increase capital efficiency and enhance operational capabilities.

(3) To have the opportunity for real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the future to expand the group's business model of light assets.

Transaction Structure and Guarantee Measures of Asset-backed Securities

The issuance of Asset-backed Securities will use a special purpose vehicle as the issuer. The above special purpose vehicle refers to the securities companies, Asset-backed Special Program set up by fund management companies' subsidiaries for conducting asset-backed securities business or other special purpose vehicles recognized by the CSRC. Beijing Lerthai will subscribe the units of the private equity investment fund according to the requirement of the fund structure under the Asset-backed Special Program and agrees with the eligible securities company or subsidiary of the fund management company ("Project Manager") to transfer such fund units and other interest or equity derivatives to the Asset-backed Special Program set up by the Project Manager, the details of which will be regulated by the fund contract, fund share transfer agreement and other documents to be signed by Beijing Lerthai.

The proposed issuing size and other trading arrangements, as well as the product design of the Asset-backed Special Program are still subject to final approval and determination of the SSE.

Listing

Tangshan Oceancity will seek for listing of its Asset-backed Securities on SSE to Qualified Investors in PRC.

GENERAL INFORMATION

As the issuance is subject to the review and approval by SSE and market conditions, which may or may not proceed. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should therefore exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company. Further announcement(s) regarding the developments of the issuance of Asset-backed Securities will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings listed out below unless the context specifies otherwise:

"Asset-backed Securities"

: Asset-backed securities intended to be issued by the Project Manager according to the assets management agreement to the investors, whereas the asset-backed securities holders shall enjoy the scheme benefit and bear the risk of the special program pursuant to the ownership of the asset-backed securities and its terms and conditions "Asset-backed Special Program"

: special program based on the units of fund set up by the Project Manager with the Target Properties as the underlying assets, which is a special purpose vehicle for the issuance of Asset-backed Securities "Beijing Lerthai"

: Beijing Lerthai Commercial Management Limited* (北京勒泰商業管 理有限公司)，a company established in Beijing, PRC with limited liability, which is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and the original beneficial owner and initiator of the Asset-backed Securities "Company"

: LT Commercial Real Estate Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange "Group"

: the Company and its subsidiaries, including Beijing Lerthai "Hong Kong"

: the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China "Project Manager"

: an intermediary acting as the project manager of the Asset-backed Special Program according to the assets management agreement

"PRC" : Administrative region of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan "CSRC" : China Securities Regulatory Commission "Qualified : investors who can participate in the subscription and transfer of Investors " Asset-backed Securities as required by CSRC "RMB" : Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "SSE" : Shanghai Stock Exchange "Stock Exchange" : The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "Tangshan : Tangshan Oceancity Real Estate Development Company Limited* Oceancity" (唐山遠洋城房地產開發有限公司)，a company established in the PRC with limited liability, which is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company "Target Property" : The target properties under the Asset-backed Special Program which are Tangshan Pelagic Mall located at 128 Jianshe North Road, Lubei District, Tangshan

the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this announcement, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special

